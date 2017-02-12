Junior Senators thrash Kings 7-1

When you’ve dug yourself a hole, the first thing to do is stop digging.

That appears to be what the Pembroke Lumber Kings did Sunday night by, at the very least, snapping a scoreless streak that endured for eight periods. After two-and-a-half games, Mitchell Culver ended the drought but it came too late as the Ottawa Junior ‘A’ Senators convincingly thrashed the Kings 7-1 at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

While the team had a jump in their step in the third period, head coach Sean Crozier conceded they simply put in an embarassing performance in front of the hometown crowd.

“We just didn’t show up,” said Crozier. “We weren’t even in the same rink as them.”

The bottom line is the Kings aren’t scoring recording only two goals in their last four efforts. It’s a statistic that will not lift them out of the Central Canada Hockey League basement. Most certainly any hope of a playoff appearance this spring seems unlikely as well.

The Kings were still in contention after the first period when Ottawa was leading 1-0 on the strength of a goal from defenceman Justing Brennan. However, the flood gates opened up in the second when the Junior Senators recorded six unanswered goals all scored in less than 15 minutes.

Craig McCabe got things running with an unassisted marker. Then Pembroke’s Jackson Norlock went off to two minutes for tripping handing Ottawa a power play which they exploited with a goal from Hubert Delisle, who was assisted by Elie Boulerice and Nicolas Samson. Jaren Burke, Cameron White, Chiwetin Blacksmith and Griffin McGregor rounded out the scoring. Assists went to Alexandre Way, Isaac Anderson, Zachary Cross, Darcy Walsh, Brennan and McCabe.

At the 6:51 mark of the third, Culver beat Ottawa netminder Ian Andriano down low on the right glove side. It was the forward’s first goal of the season. The lone assist went to Brendon Clavelle. Pembroke had a chance to add to the tally when Brendan Browne powered into the Ottawa zone with the puck and slid it over to Peter Falivena, who couldn’t get good wood on the shot.

Pembroke once more struggled on the power play goin 0-3. Kings goalie Jake Smith was handed the loss making 16 saves on 21 shots. Andriano earned the win with 25 saves on 26 shots. Crozier said that while the team’s confidence is shaken when it comes to scoring their work ethic is also missing from their game.

“Confidence wise they are struggling,” he said. “If you don’t confidence then the only way you are going to get it is to work hard.”

The injury bug has also struck this team. Out with injuries are top scorers Salim Mahi-Beaudry and Matthew Barnaby as well as defencemen Patrick Kyte and Andrew Meininger. Crozier could not give a definite timetable for their returns although Mahi-Beaudry is gone for the remainder of the season.

“They are all important pieces but that gives others an opportunity and tonight they did not show they wanted that opportunity,” added the coach.

Three Star Selection: Star #1: Hubert Delisle (Ottawa); Star #2: Jaren Burke (Ottawa); Star #3: Reid Barber (Pembroke).

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Carleton Place beat Hawkesbury 4-1; Brockville shutout Smiths Falls 1-0; Cumberland defeated Kanata 5-3; Kemptville downed Nepean 3-1.

SChase@postmedia.com