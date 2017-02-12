Kemptville shutouts Pembroke 4-0

KEMPTVILLE – The Lumber Kings were stung by two short-handed goals as the Kemptville 73’s shutout Pembroke 4-0 Friday night.

Pembroke mustered little offence during this road game at the North Grenville Municipal Arena suffering their second consecutive shutout. The Kings recorded only 20 shots on net against Kemptville goalie Peter Brooks. Kings netminder Ryan Glander took the loss with stopping 40 of 44 shots on goal.

The 73’s capitalized on the power play going one for five with the man advantage. Pembroke was unsuccessful in four attempts with the extra attacker. Both teams played a strong defensive strategy in the opening period allowing no scoring.

However, at the 3:59 mark in the second period Kemptville forward Neal Samanski scored his ninth of the season, assisted by Quinn Wichers and Noah Rowe. Matt Tugnutt followed that up a few minutes later scoring his 25th goal of the campaign short handed. Tyler Beauparlant and Liam Hunter picked up the assists.

Then Pembroke’s Andrew Meininger went off for two minutes for holding allowing Alex Row to deliver Kemptville a 3-0 lead. He was assisted by Jake Gaudet and Bobby Dow. In the third period, Tyson Kirkby put the game away netting Kemptville’s second short handed goal of the night. Assists went to Noah Dowe and Beauparlant.

Pembroke was assessed 18 penalty minutes on nine infractions. Kemptville earned 20 minutes on six infractions.

Three Star Selection: Star #1: Peter Brooks (Kemptville); Star #2: Tyler Beauparlant (Kemptville); Star #3: Ryan Glander (Pembroke).

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Cornwall defeated Smiths Falls 4-1; Hawkesbury edged out Ottawa 3-2; Brockville downed Nepean 3-2; Carleton Place beat Gloucester 3-1.





