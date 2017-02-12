New Clarion Hotel opens in Pembroke

With great fanfare, the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre officially opened its doors in the city’s east end Saturday.

With the hotel’s 21 staff members and guests looking on, the hotel’s new owner, Dev Patel, was joined by local dignitaries to cut a bright red ribbon in the front lobby. It was less than a year ago that the former Travelodge Hotel suddenly closed its doors.

Under the management of Lori Lauzon, who formerly managed the Travelodge Hotel, Patel agreed to open the facility in November to accommodate the Silver Stick hockey tournament as well as fulfill bookings. On this day, Mayor Mike LeMay said he was grateful to the Patel family for adding the Clarion’s 57 rooms to Pembroke’s inventory of hotels.

“We need it otherwise it’s difficult to hold even a small conference here,” said LeMay. “We’re really pleased and I think he’ll do extremely well.”

During the ceremony, the Patel family was presented with certificates of congratulations from LeMay, Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Cheryl Gallant, the riding’s MPP, John Yakabuski, and Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce executive director Lorraine MacKenzie.

The Pembroke Clarion is the most recent acquisition for the Patel family, who have purchased hotels in Barrie, Owen Sound and Bracebridge since immigrating from India more than 10 years ago.

“I love to provide hospitality and provide service to people,” explained Dev Patel. “That’s why we are in this industry, to serve our best quality in this area.”

Patel plans to buy two more hotels in the coming months. He said he had been eyeing the community for a hotel considering how critical the city is to serving Garrison Petawawa. The new management is planning an expansion and other changes in the future.

“I was very excited,” said Patel. “It’s an amazing staff here. It’s a very nice brand.”

Folks were given the opportunity to tour the facility and its various amenities which include a lavish dining room, pool, exercise room and banquet hall. LeMay said it was critical to get the former Travelodge back open in order to enhance the city’s tourism and economic development opportunities. He also appreciates that the Patel family is planning to make the swimming pool and exercise room available to the public, similar to the arrangements at the Best Western.

“He really likes Pembroke so we’re looking for a close relationship and partnership with him,” he said.





SChase@postmedia.com