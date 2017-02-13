A chilly good winter time at the Rankin Centre

NORTH ALGONA/WILBERFORCE- Although a major storm affected attendance at some events, the Rankin Winter Carnival brought out the best of the season.

The Rankin Culture and Community Centre was a beehive of activity as young and old came together to participate in challenging schedule of winter games and fun – both indoor and outdoors. On Saturday, folks emerged from their winter hibernation to participate in the snowmobile games and wood competition that saw many engage in nail driving, cross cutting and chainsaw speed cutting contests.

Inside, kids were challenged to dress up their teddy bears in a winter Olympic theme before trying their hand at a giant Scrabble game. The trivia night attracted one of the larger crowds with 198 people putting their minds to solving the most complicated of questions. The important factor for the carnival's organizing committee was offering a slate of events that the whole family could enjoy.

“That's exactly what this carnival is all about,” said the centre's treasurer Dawnalda Siegel. “We try to keep the prices reasonable so this can be a family event.”

Sunday's events were hindered by a powerful winter storm that blew through the region affecting the turnout for hay bale, bob sled and log push games. The highlight of the carnival, which stretched over two weekends, was the unveiling of the new 200-foot community rink, rebuilt over the past two years at a cost of $232,000. The project included the installation of new boards, concrete pad, overhead lighting and shack for the players' benches.

The rink was christened Saturday afternoon with the traditional carnival hockey game that, for the first time, saw the Rankin volunteer fire department take on their counterparts from Whitewater Region. While the Oldtime Rankin Raiders often held court at the rink during Carnival weekend, this match was full of light-hearted fun with the teams switching goalies and, at one point, having some players exchange jerseys. Of course, the game ended in a tie.

“It feels like oldtime hockey out here,” said Josh Verch, president of the Rankin Culture and Community Centre.

The new rink proved to be the premier attraction for the weekend as positive word of mouth brought people from across the region to lace up their skates and try out the new surface.

“It's been the icing on the cake and then some,” added Siegel.

Here are some results from the Rankin Winter Carnival. In the snowmobile games, Dan Hewitt took first in the balloon race, followed by B.J. Keuhl and Jerry Frye. Cindy Dey and Jerry Frye won the egg race. Fred Goodick and Jerry Frye took first in the water race.

In the wood competition, Sharlene Krantz took first in the ladies nail driving, followed by Chantelle Thibert. Dan Hewitt won the men's nail drive, followed by Casey Williams and Mark Dumouchel. In the ladies crosscut, Sharlene Kranz and Katie Nagora came in first, followed by the teams of Jenny Hammel and Brittanie Hammel. Jeff Doering and Dan Hewitt took first in the men's crosscut, followed by the team of Josh Verch and Kyle Verch. In the speed cutting, Jeff Doering took first place, followed by Dan Hewitt and Eric Plumley. Chloe MacLean took first place in the children's nail driving, followed by Brody Allard and Danny Hewitt.

In the rink games, the team of Tim Wallen and Kyle Verch claimed first place in the hungry hippos contest, followed by the teams of Jessica Lemke and Paige Johnston and Jennifer Hammel and Wilmer Verch. The children's chuck-a-puck winners were Logan Throop, Xavier Fleet and Nathaniel Nystad. The first place winners of trivia night were Jody Alexander, Megan Dombroski, Andrea Sauk, Krista Coulas, Kayla Tanguay and Jane Good.

