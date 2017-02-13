Fellowes Falcons boys basketball teams sunk a couple of wins to cap off the regular season as they head into playoffs.

On Feb. 9 at Fellowes High School, the Falcons battled the Madawaska Valley Wolves in junior and senior basketball action for the final games of the regular season.

The seniors were the first on the court in a game that saw the Falcons dunk an impressive victory of 74-33.

The senior Falcons’ top scorers were Blake Butler with 16 points, Logan Mahoney with 13 points and Dylan Gauthier with 12 points.

The senior Wolves’ star player was Thomas Peever who led his team with an impressive 21 points.

Coach Pat Childerhose expressed his pride in his team’s success while also commending the Wolves’ admirable effort.

“All of our guys put up a strong fight and worked well as a team,” said Childerhose. “But the other team played well too and they have their best guy (Thomas Peever) – one thing we need to work on as we head into the playoffs is working towards limiting the opposition’s best player.”

Following the seniors, the junior teams faced off and the Falcons once against crushed their adversaries with a score of 79-31.

The junior Falcons’ high scorers were Elijah Morris with 21 points and both Rupert Hammond and Ben Huckabone with 10 points apiece.

The junior Wolves’ star player was Matthew Somes with 16 points.

The staggering win for the Falcons solidified their perfect season of nine wins and zero losses.

"This was our last regular season game. As was the case all season long, the team was focused and competed hard. Also like every game, this was a team effort,” said coach Bryan Bennett. “I was quite happy with how well the boys competed on defence and moved the ball on offence.”

As these games capped off the regular season, the Falcons are now ready and eager to step into playoff season.

For the senior Falcons, they’re currently sitting in second place of their division standings.

Childerhose said that this final game gave his players many opportunities to fine-tune skills and prepare for the first round of the playoffs.

“This final game allowed them to practice the things we want to do on defence in the playoffs and to kind of make us aware of what we need to work on in our next practice to prepare,” said Childerhose.

With the junior Falcons leading first place in their division standings, Bennett expressed a positive outlook on his team’s chances as they head int the playoffs while also commenting on areas that they will work on before the big games.

“Now we start the playoffs at 0-0, knowing full well that the next team we face will be hungry to play us hard. The boys are excited for this challenge and we will put our focus now on being ready for our next game,” said Bennett. “To prepare, we will review all aspects of our game. For example, we will review defensive assignments and rotations, go over the various parts of our offences, and discuss what we have seen from potential opponents.”

cip@postmedia.com