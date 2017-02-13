Family escapes blaze on Sandy Beach Road

LAURENTIAN VALLEY – A family escaped after flames razed their home to the ground early Monday morning.

First responders were called to the scene at around 4:18 a.m. on Sandy Beach Road, west of Pembroke. The fire destroyed the single-level bungelow and attached garage. There were no injuries as fire officials credited a working smoke detector with saving the occupants.

“The smoke alarm saved their lives,” said incident commander Capt. Justin McNamara.

The emergency forced the Laurentian Valley Fire Department to enact mutual aid calling for assistance from the Town of Petawawa and North Algona/Wilberforce departments.

When the first apparatus arrived at the address, situated just west of the intersection with Doran Road, the garage and car port were already burned to the ground. Fuelled by a strong gust of wind generated from a major storm which had struck the region, the blaze rapidly spread throughout the rest of the dwelling.

“The house was fully engulfed,” added McNamara. “The fire was huge.”

After hearing the smoke detector go off, the occupants, an adult couple and their two children, barely had enough time to quickly dress and make it outside. It took the department’s 20 personnel about an hour to bring the blaze under control.

McNamara said they have not determined the cause of the fire except that they believe it originated in the garage area. Later in the day, Laurentian Valley personnel returned to the charred remains of the structure to douse hot spots.

This is the second house fire in the region in the past week. On the morning of Feb. 7, a couple made it out of their two-storey Beachburg residence after flames broke out. In both cases, working smoke detectors were critical in ensuring the occupants got out alive.

McNamara added his voice to other departments who have called for homeowners to enact serious fire prevention measures including the installation of CO detectors and smoke alarms. Fire officials are also challenging residents to develop and practice an evacuation plan in the event of a fire. Batteries should be periodically replaced in detectors which should be checked for servicability.

“These working smoke detectors save lives,” added McNamara. “This is first evidence of that.”

SChase@postmedia.com



