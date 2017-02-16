Bridal Ball coming March 4

A wedding dress is a terrible thing to waste.

Same goes for that special garment worn as a bridesmaid, or by the mother of the groom or bride. Once the wedding is over, these articles of clothing end up stored out of sight, hidden away in boxes, closets or drawers, rarely seeing the light again.

Now, a special fundraising event will give local ladies the chance to show off their wedding finery once again in front of an appreciative audience.

On March 4 from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m., the Clarion Hotel, formally the Travelodge in Pembroke, will be hosting the first ever Bridal Ball, on behalf of Elevate Mind, Body, Health. The event will be raising funds for the organization.

Laurie Johnson, program co-ordinator for Live It Up – Empowering Young Girls, and the manager of the Elevate Your Health and its Youth Fitness Centre, said proceeds from this unique event will be going toward an expansion at the Youth Fitness Studio.

“ We'll be getting another space ready and purchasing some new equipment. The rest is a surprise, so stay tuned!”

She said she had read about this idea and saw some pictures online from the UK. “I also think it's been done in Ottawa so I thought, why not try it here? I think it's the time of year, especially this year, when we could use a night of fun.”

The idea is to encourage ladies to wear their wedding finery at the ball. It isn’t a bridal show or anything like that, Johnson said, but a fun night for former brides and members of the wedding party to dig their dresses out of storage for one more night.

“ I've heard some women saying they'd never get into their wedding dress, but we're going to have a prize for the most ingenious or creative way to get yourself into your dress again,” she said. “It's also for anyone to wear their bridesmaids dress, or mother of the bride/groom dress, too.”

Johnson said they will be having a fashion show by anyone who's willing to showcase their dress. “Their name will be put in a draw if they agree to participate in it.”

There will be music provided by a DJ, and finger foods for snacking throughout the evening.

Tickets are $35 before Feb.17, and $45 after Feb.18. They are available at Elevate Youth Fitness Studio, located at the Phoenix Centre, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or call/text 613-401-1104, or at the Clarion Hotel (former Travelodge). Check out the event Bridal Ball on Facebook for more ticket information.

Elevate Mind, Body, Health (in memory of Krista Johnson) provides programming to encourage healthy lifestyles for local youth through the Youth Fitness Studio, Live it Up, and more. Programs include Teen Cooking (please call), Live it Up (girls 11 to 14) Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mindfulness for Teens, Thursdays at 6 p.m., the Youth Fitness Studio, open Mondays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

