Fellowes, Bishop win curling championships

The Pembroke Curling Centre hosted the Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association curling championship Thursday with Fellowes and Bishop Smith advancing to regional competition.

The county championships featured varsity boys, girls and mixed curling teams from Fellowes, Bishop Smith, Opeongo and Jeanne-Lajoie. While many teams have participated in bonspiels and other tournaments throughout the year, this was a single-day round robin to determine who will move on to the Eastern Ontario Secondary School Athletic Association (EOSSAA) finals which will be held in Kingston beginning March 1.

Receiving a bye, the Fellowes varsity boys squad of skip Drew Vereyken, Colin Duffin, Mitchell VanLoan and Ben Brunatti will be heading to EOSSAA. In the varsity girls' final, Bishop Smith defeated Opeongo 14-5. Coached by Doug Ferguson, the Bishop Smith squad included skip Abby Warren, Maraiaah Barnes, Ashley Lipke and Renee Fleurant. The runners-up on the Opeongo team included Jocelyn Snmaglinski, Felicia Rathwell, Katie Stewart and Erin Sweeney.

In the varsity mixed final, Fellowes downed Opeongo. The Fellowes mixed squad included skip Cole Lacroix-Lyon, Paige Knechtel, Kayla Tyson and Harrison Sitland. The runners-up on the Opeongo squad were skip Andrew Moore, Alyssa Misener, Connor Heideman and Erin McKechnie.

SChase@postmedia.com