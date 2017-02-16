Roman Polanski making legal bid to return to U.S.

Roman Polanski’s lawyer is reportedly making a legal bid to allow the director to return to the U.S. a free man.

The Oscar winner has been wanted by American authorities for almost 40 years due to an outstanding sex crimes case.

Polanski, 83, pleaded guilty in 1977 to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl, serving 42 days in prison before fleeing the country after being placed on probation.

He claims he fled as he feared the judge who heard his case would renege on a plea deal stipulating he would only serve a maximum 48 day sentence.

According to editors at TMZ.com, Polanski’s lawyer, Harland Braun, has asked a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to unseal a secret transcript of testimony of prosecutors allegedly agreeing to the plea deal.

Polanski, who holds French and Polish citizenship, has mostly lived in the two countries since.

In 2009 he was imprisoned in Switzerland while U.S. authorities attempted to extradite him. The request was rejected by Swiss officials.

Lawmakers in Poland, the country of his birth have also attempted to extradite him to the U.S., but in December last year the country’s Supreme Court ruled he could not be extradited.

A U.S. court ruling that Polanski has served his sentence would mean he is free to travel to America and countries with strong extradition agreements with the U.S., such as the U.K.

The gossip website reports The Pianist director is aiming to bring legal proceedings to a close in order visit his actress daughter Morgane Polanski who stars in the History Channel TV show Vikings, in the U.K. and the grave of his wife, Sharon Tate, who was murdered by followers of cult leader Charles Manson in 1969.