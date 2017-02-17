Duff brothers still tearing up the ski slopes

Teen skiers and brothers Alex and Sam Duff are continuing to turn heads in the ski world.

After more than nine years of competitive skiing, the Pembroke-born athletes have each racked up over 100 medals and trophies combined and are swiftly becoming known as the ‘who’s who’ of the competitive skiing division.

It was already by the ages of two (for Sam) and three (for Alex) that they were taking their first steps in a pair of skis, while most other toddlers of that age were still learning to run.

From that day forward, the boys began taking ski lessons and they developed an immense passion for the sport that only grew stronger with each year that passed.

“The boys started on skis in the driveway when they were really little. We just had them out in the driveway experimenting with skis and then before you knew it they were taking private lessons at Calabogie and then they did group lessons and then they got right into the Calabogie Ski Racing Club,” said their mom Sylvianne.

After a few years of training with the Snow Stars skiing program at Calabogie Ski Racing Club, eight-year-old Sam and nine-year-old Alex were recruited to the National Capital Outaouais (NCO) Ski Team.

“The National Capital Outaouais Ski Team is a divisional team that is by invitation and it takes kids from the Eastern Ontario and Quebec and invites the strongest of them on this team and they train, travel and compete,” said their dad Richard.

Through immeasurable handwork, passion and perseverance, the brothers swiftly began tearing up the slopes and consistently placing within the top three at most races.

“It takes a ton of hard work and a lot of dry-land training. You need to be focused and you have to be fully dedicated if you actually want to do well,” said Sam. “But I love doing it. I just love the competition and the adrenaline I get from it.”

His brother Alex shared similar sentiments.

“It requires dedication, hard work, focus, and you have to be really organized and on time,” said Alex. “But it’s a lot of fun and I love it.”

It wasn’t long before the duo became known as the ‘Duff brothers’ around town and in the skiing world as the news about their impressive skills and growing hardware collection began to spread.

Fast-forward to the present day and through the duo’s nine years of competitive skiing they’ve each earned a staggering 100-plus collection of medals and trophies.

“I am extremely proud of them. They’ve always trained hard, they put in tons of days on snow and they’ve never complained about us going to the hill over the years – it doesn’t matter if it's cold or snowing or raining they always want to go. It's great to see them putting in that effort day after day and year after year,” said Richard.

“They’ve been the top athletes of their age groups for many years and they just continue to strive and do really well,” said Sylvianne.

Within the past year alone, the boys have achieved the following:

Alex:

2016 Mount St Louis FIS Slalom – 5th in u18 class, 11th overall

2016 Camp Fortune (Quebec) FIS Slalom, Day 1 – 3rd in u18 class, 11th overall

2016 Camp Fortune (Quebec) FIS Slalom, Day 2 – 3rd in u18 class, 12th overall

2016 Art Tommy Memorial (Mont Ste Marie, QC) – Overall Champion

2016 Quebec ENL FIS Race Series – 2nd in u18 class, 3rd overall

Sam:

2016 u16 Ontario Provincials (Collingwood, ON) – 1st in Slalom, 3rd in Giant Slalom

2016 u16 CanAm, Mont Tremblant, QC – 1st slalom, 3rd giant slalom

2017 Camp Fortune (Quebec) FIS slalom, Day 1 – 3rd in u18 class, 6th overall; Day 2 – 1st in u18 class, 2nd overall

2016 u16 Ontario Provincials – Overall Champion (tied)

2016 u16 CanAm (Mont Tremblant, QC) – Overall Champion

2016 Alpine Ontario Athlete of the Year

But despite their noteworthy accomplishments, 16-year-old Sam and 17-year-old Alex remain humble as ever.

When receiving comments of awe-struck praise, the boys shrug it off and immediately recognize the people working behind the scene who they say are drivers of their success.

“We want to thank the Calabogie Ski Racing Club, our teachers at Jeanne-Lajoie, our parents and our coaches,” said Sam. “They offer us a lot of support.”

“Last year it was about 50-some days of school that I missed – so half a semester or more than that. But my teachers were all really supportive and I was able to work on the road, get extensions and email homework to them,” said Alex.

Their parents offered similar comments about the remarkable support that the boys have received from their teachers at Jeanne-Lajoie High School.

“They miss a lot of school but they receive great support from their teachers at Jeanne-Lajoie. The teachers are bent over backwards to accommodate them with their schoolwork and to help them through and support them with their ski career at the same time,” said Sylvianne. “Their teachers know that skiing is important to the boys so they support them and help them succeed.”

While winter will be over in less than five weeks, the ski racing season is only halfway complete as the two will be carving up the slopes at a number of other races over the next few months – with the first one taking place this weekend:

Sports Experts FIS Super Series, Feb 18-21, 2017, Bromont, QC

U19 SportChek Canadian Championships, Feb 27 – Mar 5, 2017, Nakiska, Alberta

Ontario Cup FIS Provincial Championships, March 11-14, 2017, Collingwood, ON

Sports Experts FIS Super Series, March 30 – April 2, 2017, Le Relais and Stoneham, Quebec City, QC

“This year they're in the top circuit and they're competing against u21 athletes and people that are on World Cup circuits. So these are senior athletes and university students who are a lot older than them and some are possibly former Olympians. So the circuit this year is a lot tougher but they're still doing very well,” said Sylvianne.

For the future, Alex and Sam plan on continuing to fly high on the slopes with hopes of eventually racing with the Ontario team and the development team for Canada.

