First Impressions of Pembroke

Pembroke's murals are a highlight and the waterfront is lovely, but not enough people know about it.

This according to a team from Brockville, who played tourist last year to check out what the city has to offer, what it lacks and how it can improve itself.

This is done under the First Impressions program, run under the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs to help municipalities reach their economic development goals.

In it, Pembroke and Brockville send select teams of people to each other's community to conduct an inspection, as well as play tourist, in order to get a good feel for the municipality. They then report back to that same community.

On Thursday, Pembroke City Hall hosted a public open house where Brockville revealed their findings.

Meg Plooy, executive director of the Brockville Business Improvement Area, who was one of the members of that community's team, said they visited Pembroke four separate times between August and September, noting more than half of their team never visited the city before.

She said there was a lot of things to like about Pembroke, such as the heritage murals, the waterfront and the mix of restaurants. The team was impressed with the mix of elementary and secondary schools, the presence of Algonquin College and its interesting mix of three privately owned student residences, plus Miramichi Lodge.

Residential areas were well maintained, as were the city's parks, if they seemed a little underutilized.

Plooy said on the downside there seemed to be a lack of signs directing people to places like the downtown or government offices, the number of downtown vacancies, as well as empty storefronts in both malls, with the West End Mall seeming to have the biggest challenges.

She said there wasn't a lot of public Wi-Fi access, a lack of benches downtown, no community policing presence, and a lack of accessibility to a number of the older buildings. While their teams loved the waterfront amphitheatre, they noticed a lack of promotion of it and any advertising for upcoming concerts at that location.

Plooy said their team feel the five biggest challenges facing Pembroke are its isolated location, its lack of industry variety, its lack of branding, little promotion, and infrastructure issues, in particular a lack of public transit and the need for more streetscape improvement.

The five most positive features of the city are its excellent customer service, its heritage murals, beautiful amphitheatre and waterfront, a great variety of restaurants and an outstanding Farmer's Market set up.

"I'm jealous of that," she said.

Plooy said there are three potential opportunities for Pembroke to pursue in order to improve itself: figure out a strong community identity to brand itself for self promotion; bring in better signage to guide visitors to the city's waterfront and downtown; and provide more visitor information, including setting up a tourist centre.

"It seems tourism is not a priority for Pembroke," she said. The lack of a tourist information booth - which closed after the Pembroke Welcome Centre was sold last year - made it difficult for first time visitors to find out what is going on in the city, or where things like shopping, restaurants and the waterfront were located.

Plooy said the team were directed to the Best Western hotel, where the clerk was friendly and helpful, but lacked the specific knowledge they needed. Available brochures promoted the Ottawa Valley as a whole, and not Pembroke.

She said there was also a lack of promotional signage to draw people off of the main highway and into the city.

City representatives found the information useful, indicating where they need to do more work on, as well as what they need to promote more vigorously and what they have been doing right.

Heather Sutherland, manager of the Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA), said she is happy to hear from others that they can see the ongoing improvements happening in the city.

"It is being noticed, along with the niche marketing and stores," she said.

Sutherland said the team from Brockville pointed out the city's positives, giving them material to push in their marketing campaigns, and the shortcomings which they can concentrate on correcting.

One item which kept coming up is how the waterfront and the downtown aren't obviously connected. While it wasn't mentioned directly, this is most likely due to the presence of the massive railway berm, upon which the CP Rail tracks once stood.

Sutherland said now that Renfrew County is working on developing a trail along that rail corridor, perhaps the city can use that opportunity to negotiate a way to better blend the waterfront with the city's core.

Pembroke Mayor Michael LeMay said having a third party look over the city and all it has to offer has been a valuable exercise, and he is pleased with the results.

"It appears we need to do more work on tourism, and promoting ourselves," he said, noting work is already progressing on the signage issue. One standout was the universal praise for the heritage murals and the city's waterfront, both of which the mayor feels residents have taken for granted.

"We tend to overlook them, but our visitors are noticing," he said, adding Pembroke needs to market both in order to help bring more people in.

LeMay said he was please to hear about all of the other positives, such as the presence of so many great restaurants, how the visible improvements to the downtown are being noticed, and how polite and helpful residents are to visitors.

"This helps to confirm in our own mind we and the PBIA are heading in the right direction," he said.

