Pembroke’s annual Heritage Day was revived once again to honour the city’s pioneer ways.

Every year, the free exhibition is organized to celebrate the city’s rich history and to serve as a kick-off to Heritage Week in Ontario (Feb. 20 to 26).

On Feb. 17, the event returned to Pembroke’s east-end mall where a variety of displays and demonstrations were set up to showcase historical information and artifacts through the city’s museums, including: the Champlain Trail Museum and Pioneer Village, Royal Canadian Legion Br. 72 Museum, 42nd Field Regimental Museum (Lanark and Renfrew Scottish), Calvin United Church Archives, Murray L. Moore Hydro Museum, the Upper Ottawa Valley Genealogical Group and Pembroke History Tours.

Ottawa Valley Historical Society (OVHS) board members and volunteers were on hand to answer questions and to share stories and interesting facts about the olden days of Pembroke and area.

“Basically it's just to make our community aware of the heritage, especially the rich heritage that the Ottawa Valley has and all of the different aspects of that heritage,” said Sylvia Whitmore, OVHS board member.

OVHS board member Bob Clauson similarly commented that they hold the annual event in order to preserve the city’s past and to share that knowledge with younger generations.

“We’re showing what life was like in Pembroke in the early days,” said Clauson. “For example, this area where the Pembroke Mall is used to be a farmer’s field many years ago. So we want to talk about these industries like logging, early farming and early pioneer homes that were at their heyday in the 1920s but have now disappeared.”

Both encourage community members to drop by the museums throughout the year to peruse through the archives and learn more about their community’s heritage, research family genealogy or to view local artifacts.

