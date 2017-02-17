Ice-fishing enthusiasts everywhere are preparing for the busiest and most exciting weekend of the season.

This weekend, Ontario residents will be out in full force enjoying the merits of Family Fishing Weekend – a province-wide initiative celebrating the sport of winter angling and without the otherwise mandatory fishing license. Almost 10 years ago, it was decided that a festive winter fishing weekend should be adopted to mirror National Fishing Week events during the summer.

Let’s have a look at the fun winter fishing events on the go this weekend. Hope to see you on the ice!



Derby in Dunrobin

As part of Family Fishing Weekend festivities, the town of Dunrobin is hosting the West Carleton Fish & Game Club (WCFGC) fishing derby this Saturday at Horseshoe Bay. Registration will take place from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with fishing offered from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prizes will be handed out between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Registration fee for adults is $5 and children, 13 and under, is $2. Holes will be provided and every kid registered gets a prize. Bring your own bait and rods as only a small selection of other rods will be available. For more information email Warren Backler at wcfishgameclub@gmail.com or by phone 613-859-9217 Check out the website http://www.wcfgc.com/



Calabogie Kids Fishing Expedition

If you’re around the Calabogie-area this weekend, the Kids School Day Fishing Expedition gets underway Saturday at Barnet Park on Calabogie Lake. Members of the Calabogie Fish & Game Club will be on hand to take school kids out for a day on the ice. The event gets underway at 9 a.m. at Barnet Park. Both the ice fishing experience and lunch are provided free of charge.



Arnprior event

The Arnprior Fish & Game Club is presenting a Free Kids Fishing Derby this weekend at Goodwins Bay. The Club supplies all equipment and bait and even drills the holes. A free barbecue lunch is provided as well. Contact arnpriorfishandgameclub@gmail.com or check out Arnprior Fish Game on Facebook.



Constance Lake derby

The 8th Annual Hamlyn Invitational Ice Fishing Tournament and Battle for the Coveted Cup is also on this weekend, at Constance Lake, as part of Family Fishing Weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 175 Constance Lake Rd. The cost is $10 per Adult and $5 per Child (up to 15 years) For more information contact Kevin Hamlyn by email at kandnhamlyn@yahoo.ca or photo 613-979-1772



Petrie Island event

On the east end of town, the PIIFA Ice Fishing Derby is this Saturday at Baitshop Bay at Petrie Island in Orleans. Participants compete for prizes in the categories: the largest legal fish, the largest panfish and the smallest legally caught fish. There will also be tons of participation prizes and a 50/50 draw. All proceeds from the event go to CHEO, in support of kids in our region. Cost for registration is $25 for adults and $10 for kids, 16 years old and younger. Save $5 if you register on the today (Thursday) or tomorrow before the event. Registration takes place at the Beaudoin-Tessier hut on the ice. For more information contact: Oziles info@oziles.com or 613-841-0778.



QC brochure now available

For anyone not ice-fishing this weekend and looking to plan a trip to Quebec, the 2017 hunting and fishing brochure is now available. With a full rating system, facilities breakdown and sporting opportunities, the hunting, fishing and lodging brochure is a handy guide for non-resident sportsmen. Contact Quebec’s Ministry of Tourism at 1-877-BONJOUR.

