PETAWAWA – Who will be the next to conquor what has been called the world's shortest downhill?

That question will be answered on Saturday, Feb. 25 when the Petawawa Ski and Snowboard Club (PSSC) hosts the 22nd annual World's Shortest Downhill Race at Mount Molson on Laurentian Drive.

This is the premier event for the club, one of only two left in the Upper Ottawa Valley, with skiers and snowboarders vying to become the king and queen of the hill. The contest is open to all skiers and snowboarders.

Racers will launch from a ramp and barrel down the hill's 125-foot vertical drop. Their times will be clocked when they reach the bottom of the hill. Competitors are given two runs with the shortest time counting towards medal contention. The all-time Mount Molson record belongs to Keith Patterson at 8.69 seconds - one that has stood for nearly 30 years. The fastest male and female will be presented with the Sue Paterson Memorial Cup

Prior to the competition getting underway there will be a brief ceremony to recognize Fred and Edna Molson, who founded the storied hill back in 1961. With the closure of Alice Ski Hill in 2014, Mount Molson and Deep River's Mount Martin are the only ski hills left in Renfrew County. Today, the PSSC is a member of the Upper Ottawa Valley Ski Zone, providing downhill ski racing opportunities for children and youth with the Nancy Greene League for ages four to 11 years and the

Paterson Team for racers ages 12 to 16 years.

There will be a series of fun races for young and old skiers and snowboarders. The World's Shortest Downhill will commence afterward and is open to ages 18 and up.

Mademeek's Restaurant will be on hand to provide lunch. Gearheads is also putting on a demonstration of alpine ski and snowboard equipment.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. The opening ceremony and fun races will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the World's Shortest Downhill. A Mount Molson tow pass or season pass will be required.

For more information check the official website at www.mount-molson.ca.

