Extend the hand of friendship

Dear Sam: My neighbour has always been pleasant, but suddenly whenever I run in to him, he is very curt and cold. I’m assuming I’ve done something to annoy him, but I can’t for the life of me imagine what it was. It’s so bad that I dread going out in case I see him in the driveway. What should I do?

CONFUSED

Dear confused: I would be confused too! It seems that more is going on than meets the eye. It could be you, but what did you do? It could be him, but why is he involving you in his personal issues? Something with a question mark is worth pursuing, so invite him over for a coffee. Welcome him in and serve him some tasty cookies. Let him know and feel that you have nothing against him and tell him that you’d like to apologize for whatever has hurt him.

He might tell you, or he might not. Either way, you will know you have done the right thing by extending kindness to him. You may even find out that his coolness has nothing to do with you and that he has a life that you previously knew nothing about, and that his life might have some complications. Reach out to him as a friend – he may need one. Beyond these attempts, there is little more you can do.

Yes, it is uncomfortable when you are treated badly and don't know why. Make sure you don't return his coolness with your own negative attitude. Pray for him and maintain a neighbourly demeanour. Remember what Paul wrote in Ephesians 4:2: "Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love." Put the coffee on and invite him in!