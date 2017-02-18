The Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Martin Street in the Pembroke Friday.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. after a motor vehicle driven by an 85-year-old male struck a 58-year-old female pedestrian. The female pedestrian was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the motor vehicle was not injured. The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) unit assisted with the investigation. Martin Street was closed for several hours as police continued to investigate the collision.