PLK sunk by Rangers 3-1

The Pembroke Lumber Kings continued their late season slide Friday with a 3-1 road loss to Gloucester.

The Earl Armstrong Arena was the site of another defeat for the Central Canada Hockey League team, which seems to be running itself out of the playoffs.

The Kings were outshot 35-20, with Ryan Glander deflecting 32 shots to keep Pembroke in the game. Michael Cullen made 19 saves for the Rangers.

Gloucester was quick on the scoreboard in the first period, with Remi Selerier scoring a shorthanded goal three and a half minutes into the opening period to break up Pembroke's power play.

The Kings struck back a minute later, as Peter Falivena tied things up with a power play goal, with Brendan Browne and Matthew Barnaby picking up assists on the play.

The Rangers dominated the second period by outshooting the Kings 16 to three, yet the period remained scoreless thanks to solid goaltending and good defensive play.

In the third period, Gloucester took control of the game with a pair of goals seven minutes apart, cementing a lead Pembroke couldn't overcome.

First, Liam Peyton scored at the 5:49 mark, with Jahwara Rennalls and Ryan Cullen receiving assists, while Darius Gibson added insurance to the score at 12:59, with Dan Martin and Shane McCrank earning assists.

The game stars of the night were Selerier and Gibson for Gloucester, in the number one and two spots respectively; and Pembroke's Falivena picked up the third star.

The Lumber Kings will be facing the Cumberland Grads Sunday night at the Pembroke Memorial Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

SUhler@postmedia.com