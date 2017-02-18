Ready for the Coldest Night

People of all walks of life are being invited to hit the streets for the coldest night of the year.

On Saturday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. sharp, participants in Renfrew County's first ever Coldest Night of the Year Walk will will set out from the Pembroke Legion Hall.

Dave Henderson, fund development co-ordinator with Family and Children’s Services of Renfrew County, said the event includes a two-kilometre, five-kilometre and 10-kilometre walk through the streets of Pembroke to raise funds and awareness of homelessness in Renfrew County.

The money raised by the walk will be used to fund The Grind Emergency Shelter Pembroke for adults and the Renfrew County Safe Shelter for Youth, front-line programs that help the homeless and which rely on community funding to operate.

"We are expecting more than 200 participants and hope to raise $40,000 plus for front-line programs that are currently operating completely through private funding," Henderson said.

The walk starts and wraps up at the Pembroke Legion, 202 Pembroke St. East. Registration starts at 4 p.m., opening ceremonies begin at 5 p.m.

To learn more go to cnoy.org/pembroke or call Dave Henderson at 613-735-7866 ext. 4041 or 613-639-1620

SUhler@postmedia.com