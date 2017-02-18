Talks break down between BV and union

BONNECHERE VALLEY – Talks have broken down between the Township of Bonnechere Valley and its employees.

The township has been in collective bargaining with CUPE Local 4524 representing nine roads and seven waste employees.

According to a press release issued by the municipality Wednesday, the parties met on Dec. 7, 2016 and came to a tentative deal, which Local 4524 failed to ratify.

As a result, the township and CUPE Local 4524 met with a provincial conciliator as required under the Labour Relations Act on Feb. 15.

"Unfortunately, talks between the employer and local broke down during conciliation on Feb. 15, therefore the employer requested a “No board Report” under the Labour Relations Act (LRA)," the release states.

When a “No Board Report” is filed under the LRA it triggers a 17-day countdown to a strike or a lockout

"The township continues to maintain a willingness to negotiate with the local a fair and reasonable deal for the ratepayers of the Township," the release states. "The township is committed to ensuring the safety of the travelling public on municipal roads and access to municipal transfer stations and curbside collection of waste and recycling."

Mayor Jennifer Murphy said she is disappointed that the parties were unable to reach an agreement.

Attempts by The Daily Observer to reach representatives of CUPE Local 4524 were unsuccessful.

SUhler@postmedia.com