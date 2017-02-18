The day Dominion died

Unprincipled men and women, disdainful of their moral heritage and skeptical of truth itself are destroying our civilization by weakening the very pillars upon which it rests. - CHARLES COLSON

I’m writing this article on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Interestingly, it was exactly 150 years ago today in 1867 that the man who was to become our first Prime Minister, Scottish immigrant John A. Macdonald, took Agnes Bernard, a Jamaican by birth, to be his bride.

The marriage occurred in London, England, and it’s important to point out that John and Agnes exchanged their marriage vows during the London Conference of 1866-67 when delegates were busy hammering out the final wording of the British North America Act (BNA) that would birth this new nation which we know today as Canada and give it its own unique identity. Many Canadian delegates to the conference held at the Westminster Palace Hotel wanted our country to be called the ‘Kingdom of Canada’ but the British delegation was not in complete agreement with that name suggesting that the name ‘kingdom’ would most certainly infuriate the Americans, and therefore in that historic context of political disagreement both delegate bodies were asked by the moderator to retire for the day and return the following morning prepared to make a decision on the name for this new nation.

One Canadian delegate who went home to give the matter a great deal of thought was Samuel Leonard Tilley, then premier of New Brunswick. Being a committed Christian, Tilley gave the issue some serious prayerful thought and thumbing through his Bible that evening his eyes fell on the scripture text from Psalm 72 verse 8. He read, “He shall have dominion also from sea to sea and from the river unto the ends of the earth.” It was that word ‘Dominion’ that caught Tilley’s eye, and touched his heart. “That’s it!” he must have said to himself, “we should call our nation, ‘The Dominion of Canada’.” Tilley’s thinking in these days prior to our birth as a nation was that men and women from sea to sea across the breadth of our land should recognize the supremacy of God, that He was the ultimate ruler. The following morning he brought the proposal to all who had gathered, and in the determination of the majority, it was decided, we would be called ‘The Dominion of Canada’. The British North America Act would pass in the House of Commons and the House of Lords, and finally the queen would give it royal assent on March 29, 1867.

Eventually, July 1 would be named ‘Dominion Day’, that is until Oct. 27, 1982, when we renamed the annual statutory holiday, ‘Canada Day’. To many the name change was politically appropriate, after all we were Canadians, why not call our national day of celebration, ‘Canada Day’? But to the spiritually wise amongst us the change signalled something far more than that. Their perspective? It was a nation and its political leadership subtly expressing the longing to break free from our historic Christian roots and embrace a name that was more in keeping with the signs of the times.

It was back in the late 90s when the church I was pastor at was building a new building. Early one fall morning when I was in the unfinished sanctuary walking around praying, suddenly a gale blew and in through the open soffit came a maple leaf and landed right at my feet. In the scriptures God often speaks to His people through such visible symbols and this particular morning was no exception. As I picked up the maple leaf in that unique mystical moment I heard the still small voice of the Holy Spirit whisper in my heart, “Eric, this leaf symbolizes your country, Canada. The leaf is dying physically, and your nation is dying spiritually.” It was an unforgettable moment. And without question our nation was dying.

Over a period of years, successive governments and our Supreme Court have enacted legislation that flies in the face of Biblical values. No longer do we have a day of rest as Biblically mandated. Our government abolished it. In 1869, two years after Confederation, abortion was outlawed by our first legislators. Today, a woman can have an abortion right up to and including the final day of the nine-month pregnancy cycle. It is the contemporary tragedy for the thousands of innocents within the womb. We have now changed The Marriage Act. Biblical marriage designed at creation by God was to be an exclusive heterosexual union between a man and a woman, but our politicians annulled that historic Biblical practice and put their thumbs to their noses to God’s eternal laws. Finally we have now introduced M.A.I.D. or ‘Medical Assistance in Dying’ into our society. Assisted suicide has never been God’s way, and never will be.

We have sadly taken life into our own hands, another vivid illustration that we have drifted far from our historic Christian moorings. Without question God’s dominion, His right to supreme rule of this nation of Canada died long ago. If Tilley had been alive to see it he would never have guessed that the nation would ever plummet to such a low level of spiritual degeneracy.

Some months from now, we will have the greatest celebration of this century, so far, in Canada. The first was in 1867. The next in 1917. Then our centennial celebrations occurred in 1967. On July 1, 2017 we will celebrate our 150th birthday as a nation. We will make the birthday cake and light the candles and sing our national anthem, O Canada, and then we’ll blow out the candles, but the spiritually wise amongst us will look back in retrospect and reflect on our history and unquestionably ask themselves the penetrating question, “Have the lights gone out in Canada? If so…what ‘must’ I do about it?”