Snowmobile ride raises $8,000

LAURENTIAN VALLEY - All good things come to an end.

In the case of the Telus Snowmobile Ride for Dad, its seventh annual run wrapped up Saturday, beginning and ending out of the Timberland Snowmobile Club for the very last time.

A total of 50 snowmobiles hit the trails in mild and picture perfect weather for a short run from the clubhouse to the Petawawa Legion and back, taking the scenic route, raising $8,086 for the cause - including $7,336 in pledges and $750 in online donations.

Not including this day's take, the Snowmobile Ride for Dad raised $157,000 and had a total of 890 riders take part over the past six years. Add in the 2017 totals, and that amount reaches $165,000.

Lora-Lee Radway, who with Kevin Gleason co-chaired the ride, said this is the last year for this event, which has been plagued by uncertain weather conditions and a slowly declining ridership.

But fear not. The successful fundraiser for prostate cancer isn't going away. Instead, it is trading its snowmachine tracks for wheels as it transforms into an ATV ride, starting this fall.

"It was time for a change," she said, stating the new ATV Ride for Dad will hit the trails Sept. 30, 2017. The location is still to be determined.

Based on attendance figures for other area ATV events, it could potentially attract up to 900 riders.

Colleen Campbell, national office manager for the Ride for Dad, said to date the organization has raised more than $20 million Canada-wide, and more importantly, raised awareness of prostate cancer and the importance of early detection.

"Ninety per cent of prostate cases can be treated successfully, as long as they are detected early before they spread," she said. New treatments and detection methods are improving survivability rates all the time.

Gilles Ouellet, ride captain, said their message is simple.

"If you are over 40 years old, get it checked," he said.

The top ride fundraisers were Kevin Gleason, $2,045; Gilles Ouellet, $1,050; Bernie Boulay $500; and Dylan Ouellet , $50.

Inspired by the successful Motorcycle Ride for Dad, founded some 15 years ago to raise money and awareness of men's

cancers, the Snowmobile Ride for Dad here has become the grandfather of all snowmobile rides, at its peak attracting more than 200 riders on 189 machines.

Information on the upcoming ATV Ride for Dad will be coming up later in the year.

