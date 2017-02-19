LAURENTIAN VALLEY - Mackenzie Community, Valour High and Jeanne-Lajoie will be advancing to the provincials after regional nordic skiing competition here last week.

The temperatures were warm but the snow was deep as high school skiers traversed the challenging trails at Forest Lea during the Eastern Ontario Secondary School Athletic Association (EOSSAA) Nordic Ski Championships, hosted by Jeanne-Lajoie. Given the harsh snowfalls that have dumped major amounts of the white stuff on the region in the last few weeks, volunteers dutifully spent the night before grooming the trails to ensure they were in pristine condition.

The top school teams in each division qualified for the OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations) Nordic Championships which will be held in Timmins from Feb. 28 to March 1. In addition, the top six individual skiers not on either of those school teams also advance to the provincials. Competitors hailed from Fellowes High School, Valour High School, Bishop Smith Catholic High School, L'Ecole Equinoxe, Renfrew Collegiate Institute (RCI), Madawaska Valley District High School, Almonte District High School, Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic Secondary School, Kingston Collegiate Vocational Institute (KCVI), Plantagenet Public School and La Citadelle.

In the senior boys 8.5 km race, Mackenzie placed first overall with 19 points, followed by Valour in second with 40 points. Individually in the event, Thomas Csisztu, from Jeanne Lajoie, placed first with a time of 26 minutes, 34 seconds, followed by Mackenzie's Max Guerout in second place in 28:49. Jonathan Stoppa, of Madawaska Valley, finished third in a time of 30:03. Qualifying for OFSAA was Plantagenet's Jean-Sebastien Houle.

Mackenzie skiers swept the podium in the senior girls 6.5-kilometre with Amy Cheng taking first with a time of 23:34, followed by teammates Anna Katsaras, in second place at 24:04, and Eily Rauliuk Dunn, in third at 24:16. Qualifying for OFSAA were Valour's Sophie Warren, KCVI's Annika Curtis and Mackenzie's Ester Wilson. Both of Mackenzie's senior girls teams will also move on to provincials with 10 points and 53 points respectively, as well as Jeanne-Lajoie (42 points) and Valour (53 points).

L'Equinoxe's Guillaume Pelchat finished first in the junior boys 6.5-kilometre route with a time of 18:35. He was followed by teammate Thomas Pelchat, in second place in 20:14. Both Equinoxe skiers qualified for OFSAA. Mackenzie's Will Steer came in third in 20:33. Qualifying for provincials was Jack Moryto and Liam Sonoski, both from Fellowes. Junior boys team heading to OFSAA include bot Mackenzie junior boys squads (24 points and 76 points respectively), KCVI (36 points) and RCI (74 points).

L'Equinoxe's Sophie Levasseur took first in the junior girls four-kilometre race with a time of 14:58 and will qualify for OFSAA. In second place was Almonte's Caitlyn Stowe, who will qualify for OFSAA with a time of 16:09, while Valour's Fiona Thomas came in third in 16:51. Qualifying individually for provincials were Regiopolis' Chloe Goss, KCVI's Lily Chubaty, Jeanne-Lajoie's Sydney Groskleg and L'Equinoxe's Emily Eadie. Valour's junior girls will be going to OFSAA with 22 points as will Jeanne-Lajoie's squad which recorded 52 points.

