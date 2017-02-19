Review: * * * Three Stars

Friday, Feb. 10 saw the return to Ottawa of two titans of the contemporary Christian alternative rock scene (yes, that is quite niche). Relient K and Switchfoot dropped in for the last Canadian date on the Looking For Canada tour, offering up a double headlining evening which served, as Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman noted, as a celebration. It was difficult to keep from smiling and toe-tapping as the joyful jams and ballads of each group belted through the Algonquin Commons Theatre.

Relient K

Relient K, now a much smaller band then they were once were, with just Matt Thiessen and Matt Hoopes remaining, emerged with their touring bandmates as unlikely spiritual hipsters. Thiessen’s long, thick mane draping his head and his unbuttoned dress shirt made him look like the improbable lovechild of Loras Tyrell and Harry Styles. Hopping back in forth between the guitar and the piano, it was Thiessen’s energy and excitement which powered the performance to greater heights, as it was impossible not to notice he’s having the time of his life on stage. In terms of the music itself, the band provided a mixture of classic fan favourites and tunes from the group’s 2016 release Air For Free. As the band shredded through Forget and Not Slow Down, the buildup of momentum leading into the song’s bridge exemplified the substance feeding life into the audience. Thiessen pulled out the acoustic guitar to the delight of the crowd and led a raucous rendition of Must Have Done Something Right, the smile never leaving his face. Following up one of their oldest songs of the night, Sadie Hawkins Dance, the group revealed the surprise release of a Valentine’s Day EP and played a high octane track, Candy Hearts, from the album. The set came to an end with Deathbed, the band’s biographical tale of a dying man’s reflection on his life. The song, though not released as a single and running at 10 minutes long was still crooned in unison note for note by the packed building. As Foreman joined the band towards the song’s finish to sing his verse, the camaraderie between the two groups was immediately evident.

Switchfoot

As Switchfoot made their way to the stage later in the evening, there was a quick shift to a heavier sound with greater vibrancy. The band was accompanied by wondrous lights, eloquently illustrating each song. The audience collectively screamed as the opening guitar riff to Meant to Live kicked in, with every voice lifting up the building in song. They launched right into Dark Horses, which stood easily as the strongest performance of the night, showcasing the live talent of the band. What resonated with viewers was the breadth of genres covered over the course of the set. From song to song, it altered between various stages of alternative, indie pop, mainstream rock, pop punk, folk, and disco pop. And they all worked. Switchfoot’s message throughout the night was one of love and hope (as was literally inscribed on Foreman’s guitar) and togetherness. In an age of chaotic and divisive politics, Foreman stepped up to bridge the gap, declaring, “If you look different than me, if you vote different from me, if you believe in something else than me, you are my brother.” This love and friendship was displayed all night long, from a singalong to Gone where the entire audience came together with arms around each other to an unplugged rendition of Hello Hurricane as the entire band huddled around one microphone with an accordion and acoustic guitar. Switchfoot’s movement of love, life, and hope, carried out once more in an encore joined by Thiessen was contagious in one of the friendliest concert experiences I’ve had. Foreman said it best, proudly shouting, “love speaks louder than violence, racism, and politics.”

The name of the tour suggested the two bands were looking for Canada, and on a Friday night that was both blisteringly cold and dangerously snowy, and outstandingly welcome and beautifully joyful, they found it.

Elijah McKeown is a Pembroke native studying in Ottawa and former member of The Daily Observer’s community editorial board.