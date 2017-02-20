Family Day celebrated

It was a great day to do something together as a family.

Family and Children's Services of Renfrew County spent Family Day Monday hosting a free family skate at two separate locations: at Pembroke's Rotary Park and at the Nick Smith Centre in Arnprior.

In Pembroke, the warm temperatures drew out the crowds, with more than a 100 kids, along with their parents, came out to have a fun time. While one outdoor rink surface was closed off due to poor ice conditions, the other was busy, filled with skaters of all skilled levels.

For two hours volunteers drawn from FCS staff and the Rotary Club of Pembroke served free hot dogs, handed out balloons and provided face painting.

Debbie Gervais, FCS executive assistant, said they couldn't have asked for a better day, with clear skies and mild temperatures reaching 5 C.

"It was nice to be able to offer activities for people to enjoy together as a family," she said.

This is the sixth year FCS has held this event, and the second time they did so at Rotary Park. The first four years, the free skate was held at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

Gervais said it is the generosity of so many people which allows the agency to host it. The Rotary Club handles the barbecue and hands out the hot dogs, FCS staff volunteer to supervise the activities, Moncion Metro supplied the food, and McDonalds Restaurants donated the orange drink.

"It was nice to be able to give back to the community," she said.

