Petawawa moving to internet, phone voting in 2018

PETAWAWA – Voters will be able to cast their ballots over the phone and on the internet in the 2018 municipal elections.

However, the town will maintain paper ballots as well, council decided last week. The changes, which must be enacted in a bylaw by May 1, will hopefully arrest a fall in voter turnout in Petawawa which has dropped from 22 per cent in 2003 to 15 per cent in 2014.

Alternative voting methods make casting ballots more convenient for residents, enhance accessibility and foster increased voter turnout, deputy clerk Dawn Recoskie stated in a report to council. In 2014, 97 Ontario municipalities used internet voting including, Petawawa's closest neighbours, Laurentian Valley and the City of Pembroke, which also employed telephone voting. That year, 291 of the province's 444 municipalities used some form of alternative voting method.

“Internet and telephone voting cannot resolve some of the problems associated with the decline in voter turnout, such as voter apathy, employment, family commitments, but it does offer a new way with which to potentially engage or re-engage underrepresented electors,” said Recoskie. “If nothing is done to correct the trending decline in participation, there is a real risk in eroding the public trust and bestowing an important civic duty upon a new generation of voters.”

Residents who don't prescribe to internet services can vote using their home telephone or cell phone. For those who still want to vote via the internet, a computer will be made available at the town hall on Victoria Street. A poll will also be opened at that location on Election Day to allow voters to cast a paper ballot. While council was receptive to allowing these new methods, the paper ballot was something they were not prepared to give up.

“Canada has always used paper ballots and to just eliminate that would do a disservice to those who have always used paper,” said Councillor Treena Lemay.

With internet voting, all eligible voters receive a Voter's Information Packet (VIP) by mail which will include a unique Personal Numeric Passcode (PIN). Voters log on to the election website, enter their PIN and optionally a security question and then proceed to mark their ballots electronically. The voter is allowed to review and reconsider their votes before confirming and moving on to the next race. When voting by phone, voters dial into a toll free number, enter an individual security code, PIN number, and then follow a touch tone menu to enter their votes.

Using these methods allows those electors who are out of town, due to attending school, military or vacationing snowbirds, the ability to vote. Recoskie added it has the potential to increase voter participation amongst those who may be less inclined to visit a physical voting location. It will increase participation of older voters and those with disabilities, as well as engaging younger voters.

Acknowledging this will be a huge change, Mayor Bob Sweet said it is time for the town to move on and accept new technologies as a way of facilitating voting at the municipal level.

“This is the 21st century and this is the way of the future,” said Sweet who joined council in insisting that paper ballots remain available. “There is something special about Election Day and it would be a shame to see that particular tradition gone. It is a cornerstone of democracy.”

She conceded there are challenges including voter authentication and a perception that there are security concerns. VIPs could also be stolen due to mail fraud while the casting of secret ballots are not supervised thus leading to potential voter coercion.

It will cost the town $45,512 to introduce internet and telephone voting. That price tag will include the purchase of VoterView, a $5,000 software that will provide an automated process for providing elector list revisions. The 2014 election, which included just paper ballots but relied on staff hours for manual counting, cost $17,905. The estimated cost to conduct internet and telephone voting is $2.70 per elector. The number of eligible electors in 2014 was 13,375.

