PLK defeats Grads 5-4

A hat trick by Justin Felhaber led the Pembroke Lumber Kings to a 5-4 home win Sunday night against the Cumberland Grads.

Some 972 spectators gathered in the Pembroke Memorial Centre to watch the Central Canada Hockey League match up, which gave Pembroke one in the win column after a long losing streak.

The back and forth affair, with Cumberland and Pembroke trading goals throughout the game, kept the fans on edge, and a 5-4 KIngs lead in the third period wasn't enough for them to breathe easy until the final buzzer.

Both teams made 27 shots on goal, with Cumberland's Ryan Coughlin stopping 12 shots out of 16 before being swapped out of net for Brennan Kitchen, who deflected 10 shots out of 11.

Pembroke stuck by Jake Smith, who made 23 saves.

Neither team's power play produced the points they both sought, with the Grads staying at 0-4, and the Kings 0-3.

The Lumber Kings got on the scoreboard early, with Jacob Kamps doing the honours two and a half minutes into the game. Felhaber and Peter Falivena picked up assists.

Then, Cumberland took a 2-1 lead following a pair of goals scored during the first period. First, Xavier Couture tied the game up at the 7:37 mark, with assists going to Martin Frechette and Grant Hebert, followed by Cameron Hebert who scored six minutes later. Roman Cannell and Keenan Reynolds assisted.

Late in the opening period, Felhaber scored his first goal of the evening to tie the game 2-2. Noah Rowland and Falivena picked up the assists.

Pembroke regained the lead 3-2 in the game after Felhaber scored his second goal five minutes into the second period, with Kamps backing his play.

It became a two-goal lead after Falivena scored close to 13 minutes into the middle period. with the able assistance of DAndre John and Brendon Clavelle.

Cumberland responded with two goals barely 30 seconds apart to tie things up once more 4-4.

Joey Sollazzo scored first, with Cannell and Reynods assisting, followed by Reynolds, with Sollazzo and Cannell assisting.

Felhaber scored what would be the game winner less than two minutes into the third period, putting Pembroke up 5-4 with assists earned by Falivena and Taylor Egan.

The Kings were able to fend off a determined Grad push to defend their win, even after the visiting team pulled their goalie for the extra attacker in the fading moments before the final buzzer.

It will be no surprise Felhaber was named the game's first star, while his teammate Falivena received the second star for his one goal, three assist performance.

The third star went to Cumberland's Cannell for picking up three assists.

Pembroke hits the road for its next game, visiting Carleton Place on Friday, Feb. 24. Game time is 7:45 p.m. The Kings next home game is Sunday , Feb. 26 against Gloucester. The puck hits the ice in the PMC 7 p.m. sharp.

