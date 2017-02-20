Repeat win at Bonnechere Cup

EGANVILLE - Weather proved to be a double edged sword at the 43rd Bonnechere Cup.

While the warm temperatures brought out record crowds to the Eganville Sno-Drifters clubhouse to watch more than 100 top racers challenge the Castle Building Centre Ice Oval, it also forced a quick wrap up of racing events on Sunday due to the state of the track.

The feature Pro Champ race for the prestigious Bonnechere Cup was bumped up to be the first race of the day rather than the last one, in order to ensure racers had a track to race on.

Robin Van Hoof, vice-president of the Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club, said the decision was made to wrap things up early due to the extreme conditions of the track. The warm weather was threatening to break it up.

"To ensure the best conditions for our racers, we held the Pro Champ finals first thing on Sunday," she said. Fortunately, the track did hold up well, and the race was a fantastic one.

Winning his fourth Bonnechere Cup title was Matt Schulz from Wausau, Wisconsin. A close second was Felipe Roy-Lalonde of

St.-Jude, Quebec. Placing third was Nick Lagoy from Morrison, New York.

Schulz has been racing for several years, and took his first Bonnechere Cup in 2007, repeating the feat in 2013 and 2016. This represents his first back-to-back win.

The Bonnechere Cup was held over three days starting Friday, Feb. 17 and lasting until Sunday, Feb. 19. This combination of top notch racing and entertainment - dances with live music were features of Friday and Saturday evenings - plus opportunities for the younger set to take part, added up to a winning combination which has been ongoing since the Sno-Drifters held their first Bonnechere Cup in 1974.

Complete racing results will be published as soon as they become available.