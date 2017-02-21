Falcons and Jaguars serve up county victories

The Jr. Falcons and Sr. Jaguars have been named queens of the volleyball courts in the Upper Ottawa Valley.

The Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association (UOVHSAA) volleyball championship, which took place at Fellowes High School on Feb. 16, served to wrap up the junior and senior high school volleyball seasons.

The senior court saw action from the Sr. Fellowes Falcons, Arnprior Redmen, the Mackenzie Community School (MCS) Mustangs and St. Joseph’s High School Jaguars.

During the senior semifinals, the first game saw the Falcons shut out the Redmen in three straight sets (26-24, 25-23, 25-23).

Up next were the Mustangs and Jaguars who engaged in a lengthy five-set battle. While the Jaguars won the first set (25-20), the Mustangs won the second (25-23) and victory continued to bounce back and forth from then on (J: 25-19, M: 26-24) until the final round where the Jaguars secured the ultimate win after hitting the 15-point mark.

The final senior championship game saw the Falcons face off against the Jaguars in a heated match.

Both teams kept their eyes on the ball and served with tremendous determination as they fervently battled for the championship title.

The first set was nearly neck-to-neck with the Jaguars edging the Falcons by two points (25-23). Into the second set, the Jaguars maintained their slight upper-hand (25-20). By the third set, the Falcons lost their momentum and the Jaguars secured their victory (25-10) to be crowned the UOVHSAA senior girls volleyball champions.

Despite their ultimate defeat, Sr. Falcons coach Rob St. Louis was proud of his team for scoring second place and he expressed that they represented Fellowes with excellent sportsmanship and pride throughout the entire season.

“Our team played a great season, going undefeated throughout the regular season. I was happy with their level of commitment and their drive to grind out wins all throughout the season. We were faced with a few challenges within our team, having some key injuries at different points within the season,” said St. Louis. But our veterans stepped up to lead and our rookies stepped into their roles and played well. I'm proud of the way the girls came together early in the season and played like a cohesive unit from the beginning of the season to the last game. St. Louis also commended the Jaguars for their well-earned victory.

“I thought the St. Joe’s team played a great final match and they really played like a championship team, and I commend them and congratulate them for that,” said St. Louis.

At the same time as the senior teams were competing, the junior girls were facing off on their own court.

Teams included the Jr. Fellowes Falcons, Bishop Smith Crusaders, Madawaska Valley Wolves and Valour Voyageurs.

The first game saw the Falcons skillfully defeat the Crusaders in three straight sets (25-16, 25-23, 25-10).

“Our team started off strong against Fellowes in the first set, but encountered some problems on serve reception, and couldn't come back after Fellowes had a good lead in the set. By the second set, the Bishop girls held their lead but then lost it by the end. In the third set, the team played well, but couldn't force Fellowes to a fourth,” said Crusaders coach Sue Cotnam.

Soon afterwards, the Voyageurs ousted the Wolves after achieving the upperhand in three out of four sets (V: 25-23, 25-20, 25-17, W: 25-23).

With the Voyageurs and Falcons stepping into the final championship game, the Falcons were entering the finals having posted a perfect record of 39 sets won against zero losses.

The Jr. Falcons carried their powerful momentum into the final championship game against the Voyageurs during which they defeated their opponents in their straight sets (25-18, 27-25, 25-14).

“The greatest challenge of the day for Fellowes came in the second set of the final during which they found themselves down 21-12 and later 24-18 to a talented Valour team but managed to stay composed and rally for an impressive 27-25 come-from-behind win,” said Sloan.

Sloan expressed his tremendous pride in his team and credits their excellent teamwork and determination for being the driving forces behind their victory.

“I think what has impressed the coaches so much all year about this team is their commitment to improving over the course of the entire season and their determination and dedication to playing strong defence,” said Sloan. Not only did the girls have the strong individual dedication to the sport, but an incredible sense of TEAM. An impressive mix of grade 9s and 10s, the girls played hard for each other, respected one other and formed friendships that will continue well beyond the end of the season.”

