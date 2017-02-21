CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police in Florida say a man and a woman killed their landlord on Super Bowl Sunday and lived with the body for two weeks while trying to decide how they should dispose of it.

Lawrence Edward Cannon, 42, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Mary Ring. Cannon allegedly shot Ring to death on Feb. 5.

Residents contacted police after noticing Ring's pet cat roaming outside and the two suspects driving around town in the victim's car.

Officers went to the home on Monday to conduct a welfare check on Ring.

"All of the sudden, one day they just start bringing all her furniture outside of the house, and then I ain't never seen Miss Mary again after that," neighbour Jameka Evans told local news station WFLA.

Authorities also charged 44-year-old Jennifer Elam with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Elam and Cannon were both booked into jail Monday afternoon.

Police said it wasn't clear how long the two had lived in Ring's house and weren't sure what led to the shooting.

-With files from the Associated Press.