Jeanne-Lajoie tops list of top schools

Ecole Secondaire Catholique Jeanne-Lajoie has been ranked Renfrew County's top high school.

This according to the Fraser Institute's annual ranking of Ontario secondary schools.

The Pembroke secondary school ranked 42nd out of 740 Ontario schools evaluated by the Vancouver-based think tank. It rated 8.3 out of 10 in academic performance

The Report Card on Ontario's Secondary Schools in 2017, which was released Feb. 19, 2017, ranks 740 public, Catholic and a handful of private, secondary schools based on seven academic indicators using data from the annual province-wide tests of literacy and math managed by Ontario's Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO).

Schools are ranked in descending order (from 1 to 740) according to their academic performance as measured by the overall rating out of 10 for the school year 2015-2016. The higher the overall rating (out of 10), the higher the rank awarded to the school. Where schools tied in the overall rating, they were awarded the same rank.

Renfrew's St. Joseph's Catholic High School is securely in second place, ranked 72 out of 740 schools, with an academic performance of 7.9 out of 10.

Ranked in third place is Petawawa's Valour High School, listed at an impressive 88th out of 740 provincial schools. Its academic performance rated 7.8 out of 10.

Listed in fourth place is Arnprior District High School, which sits at 222nd place out of 740, rated 7.0 out of 10 for its academic performance.

Deep River's Mackenzie Community School follows on the list, ranking 279 out of 740 with an academic rating of 6.7 out of 10.

Pembroke's Bishop Smith Catholic High School was next, ranked 302nd out of 740 schools, with an academic rating of 6.6 out of 10.

Madawaska Valley District High School in Barry's Bay ranked 420th out of 740 schools in the Fraser Institute's provincial ranking system, and rated 5.9 out of 10 in academic performance.

Opeongo High School, located near Douglas, received special mention by the Fraser institute as being among the top 10 most improved schools from the previous year. It sits at 462 out of 740 schools, and its academic performance improved from 4.2 to 5.7 out of 10.

Renfrew Collegiate Institute was listed at 479 out of 740 schools, with an academic performance of 5.6 out of 10.

Pembroke's Fellowes High School was last in the listing, sitting at 580th out of 740 schools, with an academic performance rating of 4.8 out of 10.

Both the Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) and the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board (RCCDSB) have stressed the public shouldn't take these rankings at face value, as the data used is very narrowly applied, and only highlights a small portion of each school at a specific moment in time.

While neither school board could be reached for comment by press time, in the past the advice both boards give parents who have questions or concerns about their children's schools is to pay the schools a visit and chat with the staff and principal.

The academic indicators used by the Fraser Institute to determine the out-of-10 ranking are: the average level of achievement on the Grade 9 EQAO assessment in academic mathematics; the average level of achievement on the Grade 9 EQAO assessment in applied mathematics; the percentage of Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT) written by first-time eligible students that were successfully completed; the percentage of Ontario Secondary School Literacy Tests (OSSLT) written by previously eligible students that were successfully completed; the percentage of all the completed tests written by students at the school that were assessed either as unsuccessful (OSSLT) or below the provincial standard (Grade 9 math tests); the difference between male and female students in their average levels of achievement on the most commonly written Grade 9 EQAO assessment in mathematics; and, the difference between male and female students attempting the OSSLT for the first time in their rate of successful completion of the test.

Not all secondary schools are included in the tables or the ranking. In order to be included, schools must have had, in the school year 2015-2016, at least 15 students who wrote either of the two versions of the Grade 9 EQAO math test and at least 15 first-time eligible or previously eligible writers of the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test. Private schools, including federally-funded schools operated by the First Nations, are not required to administer the Grade 9 EQAO tests. Since the results of these tests are a necessary component of this report, only those private schools that both administered the EQAO tests and allowed the publication of their results could be included.

The exclusion of a school from this report should in no way be construed as a judgment of the school's effectiveness, according to the Fraser Institute itself.

For more detailed information on individual schools and how they compare with all the others, check out the website https://www.fraserinstitute.org/studies/report-card-on-ontarios-secondary-schools-2017.