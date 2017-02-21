Timberline hosts jam sessions

LAURENTIAN VALLEY TWP. - Those looking for that old time country music need look no further than the Timberline Snowmobile Club.

Since October, every second Sunday afternoon the club house at 2 Henan Road, close to the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre, will come alive with music, as the Olde Time Country Jam goes into session.

Lois Goldberg, the founder of the jam and spokesperson for the jam, said this all started because local musicians wanted a place to gather and play.

She said the Timberline Snowmobile Club has generously offered up the use of their building for free, which has been getting fuller as word gets out about the entertainment being offered.

"It's been slowly growing," Goldberg said. When they first started, it would be two musicians and two people in the audience. Now, a regular circle of a dozen to 19 players gather to perform for the joy of it, joined by a small crowd of admirers.

"We've packed the place a couple of times," she said. The audience is usually a mix of local snowmobilers popping by after a day on the trails, and the curious who have heard about the jam sessions by word of mouth.

The musicians are from Pembroke and area, with a few coming from as far as Eganville and Killaloe to take part.

The jam sessions run every second Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.. The next sessions are scheduled for March 5 and 19 and April 2. Admission is free, and refreshments are available for purchase.

For further information, call 613-732-0276.