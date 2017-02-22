The Fellowes Falcons dunked two championship wins to be crowned kings of the Upper Ottawa Valley basketball courts.

From Feb. 15 to 21, the Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association’s (UOVHSAA) county basketball tournament saw the best junior and senior boys teams vying for gold.

The action kicked off with the semifinals on Feb. 15 to determine which teams would move on to the championship finals.

On the junior court, the Jr. Falcons shut out the Jr. Arnprior Redmen 76-40 to earn their spot in the finals against the St. Joseph’s High School Jaguars.

The senior game saw the Sr. Falcons defeat the Mackenzie Mustangs 59-28 to move on to the finals against the Sr. Arnprior Redmen.

On Feb. 16, Fellowes hosted the first game of the junior finals while Arnprior was the locale for the seniors.

The Jr. Falcons faced off in a heated match against the Jaguars which saw both teams playing up their individual strengths and while preying on their opponent’s weaknesses.

While the Jaguars put up a tough fight, it was the Falcons who soared to victory with 65-36.

"St. Joe’s came out strong, as we knew they would. They are an athletic team that likes to apply full court pressure for the entire game. We kept our focus on playing the game at our pace with good ball management,” said Falcons coach Bryan Bennett. “As the game went on, our guys completed plays and worked hard on every offensive and defensive possession."

The Sr. Falcons battled the Arnprior Redmen in a thrilling back-and-forth match.

Both teams consistently met one another point for point right up until the final second when the Falcons where leading 42-40 but the Redmen hit a shot at the buzzer to miraculously tie the game.

Heading into overtime, the teams maintained their momentum as they fervently battled until the Redmen secured a 53-50 victory.

The following day, Feb. 17, marked Game 2 of the finals.

The Jr. Falcons carried their powerful momentum into the final championship game against the Jaguars.

The high stakes game saw both teams running the ball up and down the court as they exchanging shot after shot and put forth tremendous determination right up until the end.

"This was a fun game to be a part of. St. Joe’s packed the gym with students and staff, as well as their band. We knew the Jaguars would be highly motivated in this environment, so our focus was on keeping our composure. I thought we did a pretty good job of this throughout. Both teams competed very hard the whole game,” said Falcons coach Bryan Bennett.

The teams remained neck-to-neck until the final few minutes when the Falcons skillfully bumped up their lead in a bold move that took their opponents by surprise.

“Eli (Morris) made a clutch shot for us late to give us a lead and our defence was able to get us a big stop at the end,” said Bennett.

When the buzzer sounded, it was the Falcons who took home the county championship title with a final score of 51-49.

Game 2 for the seniors saw the Jr. Falcons bounce back from the overtime loss of the previous night as they secured a solid 59-24 victory against the Redmen.

“Game 2 was a very good response by our guys after losing in overtime the night before. We showed resiliency and maturity by coming out with a lot of energy,” said Sr. Falcons coach Pat Childerhose.

With the tournament being structured in a ‘first to two wins’ format and the senior teams having both secured a win, they moved on to play a third and final game on Feb. 21 to determine the ultimate champions.

During that final match, the Falcons maintained their strength and resiliency as they soared past the Redmen 54-39 to be crowned the senior county champions.

Coach Pat Childerhose expressed his pride in his team’s excellent display of raw skill and admirable teamwork that were the driving factors behind their success.

“The boys responded very well to losing a really close one in overtime in Game 1 to a tough Arnprior team that has a player on it from Team Ontario. Our guys played two of their best games all season to close out the series and executed our game plan very well. It's encouraging to see that their dedication throughout the year and their acceptance of being coached hard has paid off,” said Childerhose. “They are a part of a program that has won three senior championships and two at the junior level the last three years and they should be very proud of that accomplishment.”

Both the junior and senior Falcons will now be moving on to the Eastern Ontario Secondary School Athletic Association (EOSSAA) basketball championship to compete against some of the best basketball teams in Eastern Ontario.

