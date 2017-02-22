The Township of Laurentian Valley is gearing up for its own Canada 150 celebration.

On Feb. 21, Laurentian Valley council motioned to form a temporary committee to plan and co-ordinate an event to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

The committee will be comprised of volunteers, representatives from community groups, council clerk Kayla Janke along with councillors Allan Wren and Jennifer Gauthier-Kuehl.

A few individuals who are interested in joining the committee have already stepped forward with ideas and offered assistance with planning an event. Some of the ideas that have been brought forward are the following: craft beer festival, baseball or volleyball tournaments, food truck festival, rib fest and a community garage sale. The option of combining a few ideas has also been proposed.

The committee will be meeting one to two times per month to develop ideas, co-ordinate logistics and form a budget that will be reported back to council for approval.

“The committee will be developed at some point this week and it will generate the ideas of what we want to do for this event – so the date we want to have it, is it going to be a weekend event or a day event and all of those other details,” said Janke. “Once we’ve decided on everything, we will present a budget and our ideas at a future council meeting.”

Currently, council has suggested a tentative date of May 27 as it does not interfere with events taking place in Pembroke and Petawawa. The date will be further discussed by the committee once meetings begin.

“I think it's very important to have an event to show that Laurentian Valley is involved in the 150 anniversary. Anything that we can do to get residents involved – such as forming this committee – in our own community event would be good,” said mayor Steve Bennett.

