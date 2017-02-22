Love, Visneskie-Moore appointed deputy wardens

Renfrew County council has appointed two deputy wardens who will appear at Canada 150 events throughout the region this year.

Madawaska Valley Mayor Kim Love and Killaloe-Hagarty-Richards Mayor Janice Visneskie-Moore will help shoulder some of the public appearances that the current warden, Jennifer Murphy, is expected to attend as Canadians celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation over the next 10 months.

“We certainly want to represent the county far and wide and make sure we are able to attend as many events as humanly possible,” said Murphy.

Last year, County council amended their procedural bylaw to create the deputy warden’s position as a largely ceremonial post. The changes meant the position of acting warden was be dropped but the honourary warden was reserved for a long-standing elected official with 50 or more years of service in municipal government.

The dean of the council, Visneskie-Moore has served at the county since 1988. The current chairwoman of the health committee was named the deputy warden last year where she covered off a few events for then warden Peter Emon. Visneskie-Moore, who served as warden in 2007 and 2008, said residents who staged community events appreciate when their warden shows up to deliver a speech or remarks. That appearance in many ways can raise the profile of an event or a cause, she added.

“The people of Renfrew County want the warden there,” said Visneskie-Moore. “They feel their event justifies having the warden there and they want us to feel that importance.”

Love served as a councillor for the former Radcliffe Township and then on Madawaska Valley Township council. She was elected mayor in 2014 and currently sits on the county's operations and development and property committees. Love said it was an honour to be asked to serve as deputy warden.

“It will be a big thrill to represent the warden,” she said.

As they will be criss-crossing the largest county in Ontario, Love said the warden and the two deputies will have an opportunity to show that the upper tier is invested in these community celebrations. She suggested they could also lend their voice to a fundraising cause or bring widespread public attention to a community event.

“It's part of being connected to a larger body,” said Love. “We often get into our small municipalities and think locally but when you have that county representative there you are reminded that you are part of a larger entity. We have many things in commons. We share concerns, interests and opportunities.”

The term of office for both deputy wardens will end on Dec. 12, 2017 when the next council is inaugurated. At that time, the new warden, which is also a year-long tenure, will take office.

