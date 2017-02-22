PETAWAWA – The Petawawa Police Services Board reached several benchmarks in 2016 that included welcoming a new member, campaigning against distracted driving and unveiling an online innovation for tackling crime.

Presenting their annual year-end report Monday night, Councillor Treena Lemay, chairwoman of the board, advised council that the contract for policing between the town and the Ontario Provincial Police has satisfied all the conditions set out in the Police Services Act. She added a positive working relationship has developed between the two entities since Petawawa entered a service contract 11 years ago.

“Almost every day, we hear accounts of the many instances when town departments and staff are working in partnership with the OPP to solve issues and to promote a safe community,” said Lemay.

The success of OPP policing in Petawawa can be measured, she noted, in the MoneySense Magazine 2016 survey of Canada's best places to live which concluded the town's crime rate had dropped by 40 per cent over the past five years. Calls for service in 2016 were also down as were property offences. Violent crime did rise by 5.8 per cent.

However, the board marked some key milestones this past year including finally receiving a provincial appointee after almost three years. Sharon Dainty was appointed joining Lemay and Pauline Wilson on the board. With the province launching a substantial review of the Police Services Act, the board's members continued to question the Ministry of Community Safety and offer their input into the review through the Ontario Association of Police Service Boards.

The board promoted an ambitious anti-distracted driving campaign called “Leave the Phone Alone” working alongside the OPP and the Renfrew County Partners Against Distracted Driving. They supported two week-long enforcement campaigns, encouraged high school students to sign a banner taking the pledge not to text and drive, and partnered with all 17 Renfrew County municipalities for the installation of 40 public information road signs. They also partnered to purchase a computer simulator presentation on the dangers of distracted driving that was shown to all Grade 11 and 12 students in the county.

Highway 17 expansion continued to be a priority for the board lobbying for the four-laning of the Trans-Canada from Arnprior through to the Upper Ottawa Valley. Lemay said they have been successful in fostering public conversation through the “Safe on Seventeen” page on Facebook. The ultimate goal is to secure Premier Kathleen Wynne's commitment to finally four-lane the highway.

“Web page analytics show that on average several thousand viewers per week have been at the site, with the vast majority being drivers or passengers between ages 24 and 64,” she said. “Response was exceptional with completed surveys, comments and support for the plan.”

In 2016, the board utilized the internet for public safety purposes with the new e-Cop program, an initiative that has been dubbed an “electronic neighbourhood watch.” E-cop has thus far provided updates about safety and policing-related issues through electronic messages to more than 500 users. Lemay remarked that this is another educational tool to provide information in an attempt to decrease calls for service by keeping residents aware of local issues and happenings. The board also revised its official website.

To determine their action plan for 2017, the board will once more be seeking input from the town's residents through a community survey, that will be sent out with the March tax bill. Surveys will also be available at the public library and at town hall.

“It is our belief that one of the board's advocacy roles is accurately communicating the community's safety needs to the detachment commander,” said Lemay. “To do that, the board needs to solicit public input and discuss that information with the detachment commander in the creation of a local plan specific to Petawawa.”

The board was also successful in securing provincial funding including a $750 Ministry of Transportation Safety Challenge grant and a $12,500 Road Safety Community Partnership grant for the anti-distracted driving campaign. The province has also pledged $128,760 over the next two years to combat sexual violence and harassment. Lemay said activities associated with the implementation of the grant will be carried out in partnership with the Women's Sexual Assault Centre and the Victim Services Centre of Renfrew County.

SChase@postmedia.com