2RCHA gunners heading to Vimy Ridge

GARRISON PETAWAWA – Gunners of the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery (2RCHA) will soon be heading to France to commemorate a victory that was a defining event for Canada.

The unit will be participating in ceremonies marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in April deploying to 15 personnel and three L5 105-millimetre Pack Howitzers that have been brought out of retirement for this special occasion.

In preparation for their journey, the detachments going to France conducted a test fire of the howitzers, which have not seen service since the Canadian Airborne Regiment was last on the order of battle in the mid-1990s, at the regiment's compound at the garrison Thursday morning. As the men and women of the unit gathered outside a maintenance hanger to anxiously watch, the three guns were pointed in the direction of Centurion Road.

On order, the detachment without hesitation loaded the breaches of the L5s with blank rounds. Then in succession, the No. 2 loaders pulled their lanyards flawlessly firing off the howitzers which made a thunderous sound that could be heard clear across the garrison. Lt.-Col. Geoff Hampton, commanding officer of 2RCHA, said he's thrilled that his unit has been given the opportunity to represent the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Vimy Ridge.

“The Battle of Vimy Ridge was a seminal event in Canadian history and a big battle for the Canadian Artillery,” said Lt.-Col. Hampton. “For that reason, the Guns will return to France.”

The L5 105mm Pack Howitzer was in service from 1969 to 1994. It had the ability to be dropped by parachute and was once deployed by 2RCHA's 'E' Battery. The Battle of Vimy Ridge, which took place in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region of northeastern France, opened on April 2, 1917 when the Canadian Corps' artillery units, including eight field brigades and two heavy artillery groups, initiated the largest artillery barrage in history.

Seven days later, on Easter Monday, 30,000 soldiers assaulted the ridge from behind a creeping artillery barrage along a six kilometre front. As the troops advanced across no man’s land, new techniques including counter-battery fire and indirect machine gun fire were employed successfully. In less than two hours, three of the four Canadian divisions had seized their objectives. Four days later, Canadian soldiers controlled the ridge marking a significant turning point for the Allies in the three-year-old conflict.

“This will be a very proud moment for the regiment,” added Lt.-Col. Hampton. “Every Canadian gunner would like to be at Vimy Ridge on the 100th anniversary.”

The gunners going to France have been working diligently to restore the L5s and ready them for the trip to France. Master Bombardier Cole Lyons, who will command one of the three detachments, said he looking forward to this assignment.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance,” Master Bombardier Lyons said. “It's pretty cool to fire a gun that hasn't been in service for a few years.”

Petawawa will be commemorating Vimy Ridge on Sunday, April 9 with a massive parade. All units from the garrison and 2 Canadian Mechanize Brigade Group will be marching through the town along with veterans, cadet corps and members of the Royal Canadian Legion. The parade will begin at 1 p.m.

Mayor Bob Sweet reflected on Vimy Ridge at Renfrew County council on Wednesday encouraging the community at large to come out and observe this critical day in our history. At least 3,598 Canadians paid the ultimate sacrifice in the battle.

“Vimy Ridge brought Canada together as a country,” said Sweet. “It's something we should recognize and the sacrifice that these men made at this battle.”

