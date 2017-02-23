County to bury time capsule for Canada 150th

To mark Canada's 150th, the County of Renfrew will be burying a time capsule containing samples of the culture and history of each of the county's 17 municipalities.

County council endorsed a recommendation from the finance and administration committee Wednesday to construct a cairn at the administration building in Pembroke and entomb a metallic capsule within it. A budget of $1,200 has been set aside for the project.

“It should be a lovely commemoration of Canada's 150th,” said County Warden Jennifer Murphy.

Each municipality will be asked to provide an artifact that will be sealed inside the capsule. There will also be an artifact from the county to symbolize the upper tier. Rules on the types of artifacts will be passed on to municipal councils to ensure that the items will last the duration of the capsule's life. The capsule will include the Canada 150th logo as well as the county's official logo.

The two-foot cairn will be built by Bonnechere Valley councillor Bob Peltzer, who last year constructed the time capsule for the 125th anniversary of Eganville. He has asked each of the 17 municipalities to also contribute a rock that will be used to form the shell of the monument. The idea for the capsule originated with the county's 150th committee.

“That's a really nice touch that each municipality will be contributing to the construction of that monument,” said Madawaska Valley Mayor Kim Love, who chairs the 150th committee.

No location for the cairn on the grounds of the county administration building has been selected. No date was announced, however, the county is marking Canada's sesquicentennial on June 28. The capsule is scheduled to be opened in 2067.

