The 69th annual Kiwanis Music Festival kicked off Thursday morning at Festival Hall, marking the beginning of more than three weeks of music and dance competition, which is considered the flagship event overseen by the Kiwanis Club of Pembroke.

The Kiwanis Music Festival has been an annual tradition since 1949, and attracts performers of all skill levels from across Renfrew County.

Raghavan Vijay, co-chair of the music festival along with Doug Fee, said that this year’s festival will welcomes the talents of more than 500 participants.

“It is one of the best things for the kids of this community. It contributes enormously to the arts and culture of the area and we get so many bright and talented participants,” said Vijay. “With the help of Kiwanis these children make an enormous contribution to the arts and culture of the community. It’s so important to have this event every year and to support these children because they are our future and without culture there is nothing.”

This year’s festival will take place from Feb. 23 to March 23 and will involve four sessions to showcase a range of artistic talent in the categories of dance, vocal, strings/instrumental and piano.

Each of the four sessions will be overseen by a separate adjudicator, who evaluates all of the performances.

All of the adjudicators are renowned professionals who have fine-tuned their artistic knowledge and expertise through years of training, performing and adjudicating at festivals from coast to coast.

The opening day of the festival focused on dance, and was adjudicated by Graeme Goodhall. This session will last until Friday afternoon.

Next week will kickoff the piano session (Feb. 27- March 2) which will be adjudicated by David Greenslade.

Week three will be the vocal session (March 6- 9), which will be adjudicated by Caroleve Thompson-Fonseka.

The final week will be the strings/instrumental session (March 21- 23), which will be adjudicated by Mark Thompson.

All of the top performers will return to Festival Hall for an encore show on March 30, when the Festival of Stars concert is held and a number of awards and bursaries will be presented.

Admission to the three week festival is free of charge and Vijay encourages all to come out and witness the remarkable artistic talent that abounds throughout the Ottawa Valley.

“You have the unique opportunity to be delighted, to be charmed, to be able to dream, to be enchanted and to be inspired by music. You get to spend time with young, enthusiastic, energetic and talented people in our community, who will refresh your mind, touch your heart, show riches of the imagination and ‘wash away from your soul the dust of everyday life’,” said Vijay. “This is one of the most significant events that Kiwanis hosts every year.”

