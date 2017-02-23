Pembroke passes budget

Pembroke ratepayers are being hit with a five per cent increase in water and sewer rates this year, as part of the 2017 municipal budget.

Residential water and sewer fees are increasing from $406 for water and $661 for sewer in 2016 to $427 and $694 respectively this year, which amounts to an extra $54 for the average household. This is the part of the bill which will hit residents the hardest, as the tax rates approved represented only a 0.48 per cent increase.

Coun. Les Scott, chairman of the city's operations committee, said while the water and sewer increases will sting, these are necessary. He said the city still has a lot of waterworks to take care of, as well as an aging water treatment plant and sewer system, all of which is financed by water and sewer charges, and it is prudent to start putting aside these dollars for the time when they need them.

Such an occasion happened recently, when a high pressure water main blew on Boundary Road. Scott said this resulted in a 25 foot deep hole, and a hazardous situation for city works staff to handle.

The cost to repair everything was $100,000, he said, money which wasn't budgeted. However, because of the water reserves, the city was able to pay for the repair without affecting the budget or hitting taxpayers.

"I want to stress, this is why we build up reserves," Scott said, and not just to cover the cost of ongoing water and sewer projects. He said the reason the rates went up so high is the reserves have been depleted by the constant demands on maintaining the city's aging infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Pembroke city council gave its final approval to their 2017 municipal budget, which bumps up water and sewer fees and includes a $2 increase in garbage collection and disposal from $165 to $167.

Including everything - water, sewer, taxes, garbage and recycling fees and school taxes - the average household (assessed at a median of $183,750) will be paying $4,384 or $80 more this year than in 2016.

(This depends on how much one's property was assessed in this reassessment year. Some ratepayers may be paying a lot less on the tax side of the bill, others more and still others about the same, depending on how much their properties have been valued.)

LeeAnn McIntyre, city treasurer, said council was able to reduce the tax ratios for two property classes: the commercial property class was reduced to 1.98 and the industrial property

class went down to 3.42. She said these changes should help ease the tax burden a bit in these sectors.

McIntyre said things were more challenging this year than others, as 2017 marked the start of the next four-year phase in of Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) property reassessments.

She said any increases in property value are spread out over the four years, while decreases kick in immediately, which left the city coping with a net loss in assessment this year of 1.5 per cent.

"Council offset these losses by adopting a 2.16 per cent tax levy decrease," she said, rather than hiking taxes to cover for the shortfall.

To manage this, she said, council made cuts such as $440,000 worth of road resurfacing projects, such as Dunlop Street from Mackay to Maple ($110,000); Darcy Street from Christie to Doran ($190,000), and Broadview Drive from Irving to Howe Streets ($140,000).

McIntyre said there is projected assessment growth of 1.1 per cent in 2018, 2019 and 2020, in line with MPAC's adjustments, so next year's budget should be a bit more manageable..

She said despite the tight squeeze they were in, the city is still planning to spend $13.4 million on roads and infrastructure, $5.86 million on parks and city facilities and $822,000 on equipment and vehicle replacement.

Much of the cost will be covered from money stashed away in equipment reserves, from water and sewer funds and provincial and federal grant programs, and in the case of the new fire hall, through debenturing of a portion of the $4.1 million investment into the project.

McIntyre said the city will proceed with the $1.2 million Indian River Bridge reconstruction project, located on Boundary Road, along with $20,000 in concrete repairs and $30,000 to replace the railing on the pedestrian bridge.

Another big project planned is the $3.52 million reconstruction of the entire length of Victoria Street. That is dependent on whether the city receives a $1.26 million provincial grant it applied for to cover a portion of the construction cost. If not, this will be deferred until 2018.

The operations department will also be spending $600,000 on four road resurfacing projects staff will do – Pembroke Street West from Victoria to Christie Streets ($225,000); the Hincks Street triangle ($150,000); Clemow Avenue from Irving to Champlain Streets ($105,000); and Patricia Street from Chamberlain to Irving Streets.

Design work for two other street projects – Nelson Street ($250,000) and Albert Street ($105,000) – is also in the works.

"It is important to have these designs on the shelf, so to be ready to take advantage of any future cost sharing funding programs," she said.

The city also plans to spend $340,000 on improvements and repairs to the Pembroke Memorial Centre, $240,000 replacing three storage sheds at their River Road public works facility, and $962,000 on "no dig" technology to replace and repair water and sewer lines and culverts without digging up the roads.

