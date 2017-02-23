Police station closer to redevelopment

Pembroke's former police station has cleared another hurdle on its way to being reborn as a commercial building.

On Wednesday, the city's planning advisory and adjustment committee approved the rezoning of the property at 169 William St. from "Institutional" to "Central Commercial-36 C3-36," which will permit all central commercial uses, including offices, a health club, medical clinics and the like.

Colleen Sauriol, planning and building department manager, said the applicant - Sleepwell Management Corp. - has no plans to add an addition to the building, but instead will concentrate on converting it for commercial uses.

Other plans include changing the facade of the building and enhancing the landscaping.

Michael St. Jean, a member of the planning advisory committee, and the head of the Pembroke Business Improvement Area, said he welcomes this development, seeing it enhancing the commercial core of the city.

Romeo Levasseur, committee chairman, said they are an advisory body, and will pass along their recommendation to the city's planning committee, which will meet March 7 to consider

the zoning change, while also holding a public meeting to gather comments from residents.

Sleepwell purchased the 10,000 sq. ft. building from the city for $200,000 on February 2016. The building once housed the Pembroke Police Service.

The building served as the city's police station since 1993, after the department relocated from 84 Isabella Street, about a year after the city purchased the former Renfrew County administration building from the county.

The building needed renovations to make it into a functional police station, and as late as 2009, work continued in order to expand office space and to try and adjust to accessibility and security requirements.

The discovery of asbestos, found during the ongoing renovations, led to a section of the building being sealed off. Issues with the heating and air conditioning systems and many other problems forced the city to decide to attempt to salvage the building or to build new. The latter option was chosen as the most practical, going hand in hand with the decision to switch from a city-run police department to the Ontario Provincial Police, which began providing contract services in 2014.

The new headquarters opened officially in September 2015, although Pembroke OPP officers started moving into the nearly completed building in December 2014.

Sleepwell, based out of Ottawa, is a full-service property management company servicing residential, commercial and condominium corporation real estate clients.

In November, the company obtained a “significant portfolio” of both commercial and residential properties along Pembroke Street West. This includes 16 commercial and 26 residential units at four locations: the block between Victoria Street to the Pembroke Street Bridge, another from Albert Street to Victoria Street, and two residential properties off of Pembroke Street West – 225 Victoria St. and 205 Church St.

In 2014, Sleepwell acquired 12 commercial units in The Mews at 143 Pembroke Street West and 12 residential units at 192 Prince Street, and in 2016, the company purchased 188 Prince Street, a seven unit residential building.