Property crimes down, assaults up in Petawawa

PETAWAWA – While transportation safety appears to be improving and property crimes are down, the town has seen a rise in assault over the past year.

Those were the statistics delivered by Inspector Mark Wolfe, commander of the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, as he provided council with his year-end report this week.

Petawawa experienced no fatal traffic collisions nor accidents involving marine craft, snowmobiles or All-Terrain Vehicles in 2016. Violent crimes went up by 5.8 per cent from the year before, however, investigators are resolving more of these cases. Property crimes were down 1.7 per cent with officers concluding 4.5 per cent more cases that 2015.

“We don't look at this as successful,” said Wolfe when referring to property crimes. “We look at this as trending in the right direction and we need to increase what we're doing and keep moving in the right area.”

In terms of violent crimes, there were 35 assaults, seven sexual assaults and one abduction in the town, while there 12 other crimes against persons reported. The town experienced 14 break and enters, 60 theft under $5,000 incidents, 29 mischief crimes and 36 fraud cases. In 2016, there were 1,590 calls for service, down by 269 calls from the previous year.

The detachment continued to make several areas a priority over the past 12 months, said Wolfe. Those

lines of activity included civilian data entry, focused and directed patrols, analytics, crime abatement, support to victim services, the community drug action team, the crime unit and traffic enforcement. The detachment commander said his members are working hard to target areas that need enforcement through analytics and directed patrols.

“They take pride in their careers and their jobs and they want to know they are making a difference,” he noted.

Wolfe said the detachment's personnel are strong proponents of community policing engaging the public with the auxiliary police program, the merchant committee, the Cops for Cancer event and presentations to schools, service clubs and organizations on drugs, internet safety, bullying, driving, frauds and scams.

The detachment's officers committed to 3,216 patrol hours over the past year, including 122 foot patrols, 35 snowmobile patrols, 47 marine patrols and 17 school hour patrols. They have also condcted eight focused patrols to address distracted driving, pedestrian crossing, public mischief and motorized snow vehicles.

The detachment commander's report was made at the same time that the Petawawa Police Services Board presented their year-end report to council. Commander of the OPP East Region, Chris Harkins, also joined the delegation and spoke briefly about the need for policing to keep moving into the 21st century in terms of how they do business.

“We are very much in the new world in the OPP as far as modernizing the OPP,” said Harkins. “We're not going to get any more resources so how can we focus our resources in areas we need to. Part of that is modernizing with innovation and creativity.”

East Region covers 43,000 square km with 16-host and 15-satellite detachments. The host detachments run from Quinte West and Belleville east to Hawkesbury and north to Pembroke.

