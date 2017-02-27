Recently single? The best closure takes time

A few weeks ago, Mariah Carey made headlines when she torched her $250 thousand dollar wedding dress in her video for the song “I Don’t” - a heated message intended for her ex-fiance, Australian billionaire James Packer.

The video shows a lingerie clad Mariah dancing around the pricey Valentino gown as it meets its fiery death in a fire pit.

I’ve always thought Mariah Carey was talented (her song “Someday” has been my mainstay post-breakup anthem since high school), but my reaction to her new video was one of mild discomfort and embarrassment. While I’ve never released a video of myself writhing around in a bustier and fishnet stockings to get back at my billionaire ex, or set fire to a garment that cost almost as much as a small condo, her post-breakup behaviour felt achingly familiar.

Elisabeth Kübler-Ross defines the five stages of grief as denial, anger, bargaining, depression and finally acceptance. In other words, having your heart pulverized by the person you love hurts like hell and once this reality sets in, it’s natural to feel angry and want to get even with your ex by hurting them as much as they hurt you.

We’ve all fantasized about our very own Angela Bassett circa Waiting to Exhale moment, where we burn our ex’s world to the ground - both literally and figuratively - including their vehicle. But what we think we want in those painful first days and weeks, isn’t always what the heart needs to heal.

Take it from someone who has done some ridiculous things in the name of post-breakup closure.

When I was nineteen and still in my theatre-nerd phase, I had my heart broken after my then-boyfriend broke up with me. My answer: I wrote a one act play about my ex and our troubled relationship and staged it. He was forced to watch along with the rest of our classmates. It was just as bad as it sounds. While it felt incredibly cathartic at the time, I now cringe at the memory.

We’ve all been there. When Trevor broke up with his San Francisco boyfriend , he says, "I wanted to get as far away from his as possible, so I flew to New York to visit a guy I'd hooked up with in the past. Apparently, I flew into the eye of Hurricane Sandy. I arrived in New York only to trapped in a Williamsburg apartment with my hook-up buddy and his roommate's pet rabbit for a few days. The old adage 'to get over a man, get under another one' is probably only true if you have an escape route.”

Rita in BC on the other hand, took a more common route, “I once keyed someone's car. Not my proudest moment, but I did it. All the way along the passenger side. Really badly. I was young. I'm not proud.”

These tumultuous early stage post-breakup feelings are the things that entire Taylor Swift songs are made of. But taking action when we’re still in the anger phase can often lead us to make decisions that we live to regret - or at the very least, get filed away as some of our most embarrassing moments (see: one act play above.) In turn, we don’t end up getting the closure we seek.

To get real closure, you first need some emotional distance from the situation that hurt you. You need to be able to get to a point where it’s not all about the other person, it’s about you and your healing process.

Linda in Texas says, to get closure, “I had a relationship funeral. My friend baked a sugar cookie in his likeness. She said, and I quote, 'We can either burn him or eat him.' We ate him.”

Whereas, when my friend Jeanne and her ex split, “I didn't do anything crazy. But I did buy myself a beautiful necklace that I wanted. I called it my 'divorce necklace'. Every time I looked at it, it reminded me that I was strong and got myself through some hard times. I don’t let negative people control me. I douse situations in positivity.”

Whether you’re biting your ex’s head off in cookie form or pampering yourself, “the best revenge is being happy,” says Jeanne.

Considering that TMZ reported that Mariah’s fiery video was shot at the home Carey and Packer shared right after breaking up last October (shortly before the couple’s Bora Bora wedding ceremony was set to take place), I can’t help but wonder if and when Mariah reaches the next stage of grief (perhaps, “bargaining” to get that 250K back) she’ll wish she would have made a different decision.