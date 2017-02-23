PETAWAWA – The Valour Voyageurs girls hockey squad have been crowned the county champions for the first time in their school’s history.

After wrapping up the regular varsity girls hockey season, the Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association (UOVHSAA) welcomed the top four teams to the playoffs.

The playoffs, known as the Frozen Four Renfrew County Finals, took place on Feb. 22 at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

This year’s Frozen Four included the Valour Voyageurs, the Bishop Crusaders, the Opeongo Wildcats and the Renfrew Collegiate Institute (RCI) Raiders.

The tournament kicked off with the Wildcats doubling the Raiders 2-1 in their semifinal game.

The Wildcats notched both goals from Sarah McIntyre with assists from Morgan McGrath and Reagan Turcotte. The Raiders lone goal was sunk by Sydney Smart and assisted by Morgan Virgin.

Up next, the Voyageurs ousted the Crusaders after defeating them 3-2 in semifinal action.

The Crusaders points came from Jaiden Smith and Meara Ryan, with assists from Jamie Broome and Smith.

Voyageurs’ Abbi Egers, Hali deRuiter and Claire Mohns each scored a goal with assists from Melanie Sweet, Maggie Mohns and Keely Patrick..

Despite their loss, Bishop coach Mike David expressed pride in his team for playing a great game and putting forth their utmost potential.

“It was a phenomenal game and it was just a matter of who got the break and it wasn’t us. Full credit to both teams, both goalies played phenomenally and it was just one of those games where somebody was going to get that bounce and win the game,” said David. “But I’m extremely proud of them, it goes without saying. Win or lose it doesn't matter, I’m proud of all of them and I love coaching them. They’re a great bunch of girls, so fun to be around and it was an honour to coach them.”

For the final championship game, the Wildcats and Voyageurs vied for glory in a high-action match.

The Voyageurs were first on the board with a goal by Abbi Egers (assisted by Melanie Sweet) within the first three minutes of the game. By period two, Voyageurs’ Claire Mohns struck a goal (assisted by Melanie Sweet) to double her team’s lead. Into period three, the Wildcats finally got on the board and met their adversaries halfway with a point from Maddy Tomasini (assisted by Sarah McIntyre). The Voyageurs continued to lead 2-1 as both teams battled for the puck for the majority of that final period. Into the final 10 seconds of the game, the Wildcats pulled their goalie to earn an extra attacker and Voyageurs’ Mila Jones took advantage of the empty net to score a final goal (assisted by Maggie Mohns) to solidify her team’s 3-1 county victory.

“It was a struggle at times, but I think they were nervous because it was such a big game. In the end they did what they had to do, both defensively and offensively,” said Voyageurs coach Gary Serviss. “They’re a great group of girls who work really well together and they all contributed to this win.”

Serviss commented that this was a significant accomplishment for both the team and Valour High School as it marks the first county victory for a varsity girls hockey team in all of Valour and General Panet High School’s history.

“In all the school’s history and over all my 27 years of coaching girls hockey at Valour, this is the first time we’ve won the county championship,” said Serviss. “It’s been a long time coming and its a wonderful feeling.”

Up next, the Voyageurs squad will be competing in the Eastern Ontario Regional Championship in Arnprior on March 7.

