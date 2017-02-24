The 89th Academy Awards are set for Sunday night, with the ever-capable Jimmy Kimmel setting his clock, preparing for film’s biggest night. After a long year of filmgoing, overpriced popcorn, and an unsettling need to see everything which cinema has to offer, I have compiled the nominees for ten categories for Sunday’s show. Complete with predictions, contenders, and opinions, here is your primer on ten of the most substantial Oscars categories. As for the rest, trust me, I have no valuable insight on Best Sound Mixing. Enjoy.

Best Picture:

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Fences

Lion

Hell or High Water

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

What once looked like a wide-open field of legitimate contenders for Best Picture has all of a sudden again become the traditional two-horse race, this year between La La Land and Moonlight. In a year that has been criticized by some as a down year in film, I see in a very different light. I would be left happy with at least six of these films taking home the Academy’s largest prize. These movies were each an emotional ride, some happy, some really, really not (yes, looking at you, Manchester by the Sea). But it has to be noted that a year after the controversy surrounding #OscarsSoWhite, we have a tremendous amount of representation and vocalization of minority lives and stories. Moonlight and Lion were brilliant narrative standouts, while Hidden Figures and Fences both delighted in very different ways. Hacksaw Ridge and Arrival both stepped up as genre flicks which exceeded everything we’ve seen from the war and sci-fi genres in the past few years. Hell or High Water, while being a load of fun, is seemingly the “happy to be here” nomination. But as previously mentioned, in the end, this is likely to come down to Moonlight and La La Land. I have to give my personal nod by a slight edge to Damien Chazelle’s stunning La La Land. It made my jaw literally drop as it came to its conclusion. It’s polarizing, it has its flaws, but it is undeniably beautiful. Oscar night awaits.

Will Win: Moonlight

Could Win: La La Land

Should Win: La La Land

Best Actor

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea as Lee Chandler

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge as Desmond T. Doss

Ryan Gosling – La La Land as Sebastian Wilder

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic as Ben Cash

Denzel Washington – Fences as Troy Maxson

This category looked like it was as much of a lock as Leonardo DiCaprio’s run last year right up until Denzel Washington squeaked out a huge win at the BAFTAs last month. Casey Affleck still likely has the inside track, but Washington’s standout performance in Fences (which he also directed) will make things interesting. Now, we can talk about if Affleck “deserves” an Oscar in wake of the reemergence of harrowing allegations of sexual harassment in his past, but in analyzing solely the performance against his fellow nominees, he reigns supreme. He delivered a devastating performance as a Massachusetts man who has lost everything, captured with such realism that it broke me down.

Will Win: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Could Win: Denzel Washington, Fences

Should Win: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert – Elle as Michèle Leblanc

Ruth Negga – Loving as Mildred Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie as Jackie Kennedy

Emma Stone – La La Land as Mia Dolan

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins as Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actress looks as though it is the most wide-open acting category, with three nominees, Huppert, Portman, and Stone, all standing as solid contenders. Stone, with her second nomination, kept La La Land afloat (certainly to a much larger extent than Gosling did), but the role feels underwhelming in comparison to Portman’s portrayal of Jackie Kennedy and Huppert’s onerous performance in Elle.

Will Win: Emma Stone, La La Land

Could Win: Natalie Portman, Jackie

Should Win: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight as Juan

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water as Marcus Hamilton

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea as Patrick Chandler

Dev Patel – Lion as Saroo Brierley

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals as Detective Bobby Andes

This award looks as though it’s Mahershala Ali’s to lose for his divinely painful performance as Juan in Moonlight. Jeff Bridges, up for his seventh nomination, this time for Hell or High Water, seems to be the only real contender in his way. Ali offered a performance on an entirely different spectrum than what we’ve seen from him in the past, earning all the acclaim it has received. However, it was Dev Patel in Lion who stood out to me as the strongest of the collective. A little cheeky considering his performance to be supporting as he leads the way after the opening half-hour, but Patel carried the film to greater heights with the gutting, uplifting portrayal of Saroo Brierly.

Will Win: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Could Win: Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Should Win: Dev Patel, Lion

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis – Fences as Rose Maxson

Naomie Harris – Moonlight as Paula

Nicole Kidman – Lion as Sue Brierley

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures as Dorothy Vaughan

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea as Randi

As we prepare for Sunday night, it’s Michelle Williams vs. Viola Davis in a battle of tearful displays between the talented actresses. Davis’ role is substantially meatier, similar to Patel’s where the distinction of “supporting” may not feel right. But nonetheless, that’s the category it’s in, and it is a whopper. Williams’ Oscar campaign hinges on one heartbreaking scene in particular (which, in viewing, made me nod my head in acknowledgment of why she was garnering awards recognition). The race can’t help but feel as though it is pitting one masterful film against one incredible scene.

Will Win: Viola Davis, Fences

Could Win: Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Should Win: Viola Davis, Fences

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Might I say, wow. What a loaded batch of nominees for Best Director. All five of these directors crafted incredible films and could ordinarily be deserving of the award. Ultimately, much like the Best Picture race, the close call will come down to the directors of La La Land and Moonlight, Damien Chazelle and Barry Jenkins. In one of the narrowest margins of the night, I give the edge to Chazelle, but don’t be surprised if Jenkins, or even Denis Villeneuve comes up big Sunday night.

Should Win: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Could Win: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Will Win: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

The Lobster – Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women – Mike Mills

Best Original Screenplay feels like it should be a cakewalk for Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea, but for whatever reason, Damien Chazelle is running away with the category for a La La Land script that serves as the weakest element of the film. Lonergan’s harrowing story of family and tragedy is among the best in recent years. Still, it looks like it will be Chazelle’s night.

Will Win: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Could Win: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Should Win: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival – Eric Heisserer from "Story of Your Life" by Ted Chiang

Fences – August Wilson from Fences by August Wilson (posthumous nomination)

Hidden Figures – Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi from Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly

Lion – Luke Davies from A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley and Larry Buttrose

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney from In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Let’s not overthink this one. Jenkins and McCraney crafted the “story of a lifetime” about a boy named Chiron and invited us to watch his life as he grew. The tale is told breathtakingly. Perhaps Eric Heisserer’s Arrival could reasonably challenge Moonlight, but it seems unlikely that anything knocks it out of the top spot.

Will Win: Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight

Could Win: Eric Heisserer, Arrival

Should Win: Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings – Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

Moana – John Musker, Ron Clements, and Osnat Shurer

Kung Fu Panda 3 – Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Alessandro Carloni

The Red Turtle – Michaël Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki

Zootopia – Byron Howard, Rich Moore, and Clark Spencer

This race remains open as the potential for Disney’s two offerings, Moana and Zootopia to split voters, leaving one of the other three competitors to step into the spotlight. Of those three, Kubo and the Two Strings, is a magnificently forged work. Nonetheless, Zootopia looms large and its awesomely funny and touchingly sweet nature make it a tough beast to top. Expect Zootopia to go wild Sunday night.

Will Win: Zootopia

Could Win: Kubo and the Two Strings

Should Win: Zootopia

Best Original Song

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - Justin Hurwitz, Pasek & Paul: La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling! - Max Martin, Shellback, Justin Timberlake: Trolls

City of Stars - Justin Hurwitz, Pasek & Paul: La La Land

The Empty Chair - J. Ralph & Sting: Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go - Lin-Manuel Miranda: Moana

It feels impossible that any song outside of La La Land, as a powerhouse musical, could win Best Original Song. City of Stars feels like a lock. Despite this, Moana’s How Far I’ll Go is likely the best of the options nominated. Don’t give an Oscar to Can’t Stop the Feeling!, please. As for The Empty Chair, how did it get here? Oh well, more La La Land it is.

Will Win: City of Stars - Justin Hurwitz, Pasek & Paul: La La Land

Could Win: Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - Justin Hurwitz, Pasek & Paul: La La Land

Should Win: How Far I’ll Go - Lin-Manuel Miranda: Moana

Stay tuned next week for a compilation of the best in film in 2016 that didn’t make the cut for this year's Oscars. Deadpool, Silence, Sing Street, and many others still to come. Enjoy Sunday night as we see what surprises inevitably unfold before our eyes.

Pembroke native Elijah McKeown is currently pursuing post-secondary education. He is a former member of The Daily Observer’s community editorial board.