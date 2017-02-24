I’m an Ottawa Valley “girl”, born and bred. I’ve lived, worked, and played on the East and West Coasts and in cities, towns, and villages across Canada. Each place had its own beauty and attractions. Still, I missed what The Arrogant Worms sing about the Valley’s version of “We've got rocks and trees, And trees and rocks, and rocks and trees, And trees and rocks, and rocks and trees And trees and rocks, and rocks and trees, And trees and rocks, and w-a-t-e-r.” (http://www.metrolyrics.com/rocks-and-trees-lyrics-arrogant-worms.html )

I welcomed the opportunity to return here. Upon our arrival, (having just left Toronto) one of the first things about which we commented (after mosquitos) was how courteous and considerate most people were. So many people said “Hello”, held doors open, apologized if their shopping carts almost bumped into ours, offered to help if packages appeared to be heavy or items too high on the shelf.

What was most obvious was the zipper traffic merge during the interminable vehicle line-ups moving to and from Garrison Petawawa. Of course, it is logical, faster and courteous to alternate when merging, but in how many places had we driven where this was anything but the rule? “Take a run for it!” “Cut people off!”—this had more frequently been our experience. Here, more often than not, uniforms, license plates, signature hairstyles, indicated it was military personnel who were conducting themselves in the “take-turns” manner, encouraging others to fit into that polite pattern.

This is not to say that all of the Valley natives are ill-mannered boors. If they were, why would I want to return? We can speak only of our own observations, but, with few exceptions, I’ve repeatedly been made aware of the good citizenship qualities which the military have demonstrated in daily military-civilian interactions.

First, there is the camaraderie and loyalty expressed by military for one another, particularly among those who have served in hot spots together. When I was COC Chapel Life Chaplain on Base, one wedding which I solemnized had three best men, because the groom, having served with them, considered them all to be best men. One of the best men, with his still-tender upper legs resting on the brand new lower-leg substitutes, his drawn face revealing his discomfort, refused to sit during rehearsal; his leaning against the altar rail the only submission to pain. On the wedding day, he escorted two of the bridesmaids, one on either side of him, up the aisle, and stood tall.

While in the chaplaincy position, I found the Base chapel members stepped up to get things done, as long as there wasn’t a chain-of-command issue. That could be frustrating, especially when there was a willing soldier with the physical skills and training required to provide an immediate solution, sitting right in the room, but the paperwork still had to be completed and passed. The soldiers were willing. They weren’t disobedient.

Once, a vehicle, which drove through a red light at the intersection of Petawawa Boulevard and Doran, hit the car which my husband was driving. The other vehicle’s driver was protesting innocence as a tall man who’d been standing on the corner, crossed the road to give Robert his name and contact information, volunteering his willingness to wait for the police’s arrival, and to act as a witness on my husband’s behalf. As it turned out, he was —you guessed it—military.

In my work as an English/French second language instructor at the Base Language School, and as an English tutor for individual officers, I’ve have had ample opportunity to experience the courtesy, intelligence, co-operation, and humour of male and female military. Though not every single one of them wanted to be taking the classes, most demonstrated the same diligence as I’d assume they did in their careers.

Because of their diverse backgrounds and willingness to participate actively, not only did they learn from me; I learned from them. Mind you, I was not amused by the young soldier who taped my large toy chimp, Timmy, to the light fixture so that it was hanging upside down with a real banana in its mouth when I and visiting class inspectors walked into the classroom! That soldier was actually the highest achiever in class. (I didn’t say they were perfect.)

Often, it has been military personnel, either serving or retired, who have helped us civilian oldsters to continue, despite my husband’s ill health, to remain in our own home. It was a retired military man who first arranged for his business to look after our yard at a reduced rate year round, because of our senior status.

It is a retired military man whom I call our “Angel Michael” who voluntarily sees that driveways belonging to us, and some other area seniors, are cleared after every snowfall. Often, as we’re lying in our beds, having heard the municipal plow go by and dreading the alarm, we hear Angel Michael’s machinery plowing the drive on our behalf. “Hurray!" We can get out promptly to medical appointments and have our oxygen supply delivered and go for groceries without my risking a heart attack while shoveling more than the front walk.

Who came to the rescue when our roof was leaking into our living room and a storage room? Retired military, one man and his wife, older than we are, up there immediately, ensuring there was temporary protection from downpours. Two other military people provided a more secure protective covering until the excellent roofing company (recommended by the first retired military couple) could do a complete roofing job.

Often, at Tim Hortons, a soldier will encourage me to go in front of him/her in the line. When they hold off on their morning double-double fix for a stranger, you know they are being considerate.

So many times, when someone, stranger or acquaintance, offers to help me lift something heavy at a grocery or hardware store, if it isn’t an employee, it’s a military person with heightened awareness.

Last Thursday, while mentally writing this column, I was headed with Robert into the bank. A major, whom we didn’t know, arose smartly from a chair to open the door so my husband, pushing his oxygen cart, wouldn’t have to deal with punching the button.

I enjoy seeing the soldiers out with their children. I like seeing them in the stores. I admire, not envy, them when they trudge by with gigantic backpacks. I appreciate the ways in which they make life more interesting and exciting in this area by participating in, and contributing to, the area’s community life, not just in Petawawa, Deep River and Pembroke, but in other communities’ organizations and events.

Throughout their lives, military families are shifted all over the place, starting over again and again, but so many open their hearts to each place in which they find themselves, being active citizens, sharing their gifts and expertise while they are there.

I don’t agree with The Arrogant Worms when they say, in that song, “we don’t have heroes”. We do have Canadian heroes. Among them are Canadian soldiers and their families. We are fortunate enough to have them here. Have you thanked a soldier or soldier’s spouse today?

