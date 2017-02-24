Residents fight for future of Borne Road bridge

Residents are riled over county’s suggestion to demolish the bridge by Borne Road.

In early February, Renfrew County infrastructure manager Michael Pinet presented a review on the deteriorating Old Highway 62 bridge, located on Borne Road about two kilometres north of Round Lake Road in Laurentian Valley Township.

Pinet stated that the bridge was nearing the end of its operational life and major work would be required in bring it up to standards and ensure it met safety requirements.

Pinet said that options to fix or replace it range from replacing the superstructure for $602,400, replace with an arch culvert for $848,900, or replace with a brand new semi-integral abutment bridge for $2.68 million.

As opposed to fixing the bridge and incurring the excessive costs, Pinet proposed that the county close and remove the bridge at a cost of $286,850.

By closing the bridge, full size turning circles would be constructed and traffic would be redirected to Round Lake Road at either end of Borne Road.

“The bridge is redundant, and based on staff’s initial assessment, closing it would affect very few residents,” he had said. “The inconvenience would be minimal as it would only add a maximum of four minutes onto a residents’ commute.”

A couple of weeks later, during a Township of Laurentian Valley council meeting on Feb. 21, two residents living in the area of Borne Road presented their frustrations and concerns regarding Pinet’s proposal.

While Pinet had expressed that the closure would pose little inconvenience, the two residents – Albert Kruschenske and Joyce Schwan – begged to differ.

Kruschenske stressed that emergency vehicles travelling to the area would be severely affected if the bridge were taken out of the equation.

“I have lived in that area for 47 years and many times I’ve witnessed confusion with emergency vehicles looking for destinations on Bourne Road. Imagine the confusion if the bridge was removed,” said Kruschenske. “Now if the bridge is taken out, they won’t be able to get across the bridge but will have to go all the way back around and will lose precious minutes there – as much as five to 10 minutes.”

According to Schwan, removal of the bridge would mean the loss of a well-used route for motorists as well as the loss of a peaceful path for cyclists and pedestrians

“The community now has many residents who use the lengths of Borne Road for exercise – so they would be cut off,” said Schwan. “There’s a number of people who use it for walking, running, cycling and for ATVs and snowmobiles.”

If the bridge is demolished, people travelling in the area would need to use an alternate route such as Highway 58.

Kruschenske addressed Mayor Steve Bennett and councillors by asking them that they use their platform to share his message with county council.

“You’re all elected officials. We want you to know that we need that bridge and to relay our message to county. They are more likely to listen to you than to us,” said Kruschenske. “Removing the bridge is not an option.”

Kruschenske and Schwan aren’t the only residents upset about the bridge’s tentative closure. Nearly a dozen of their neighbours and friends joined them at the council meeting to offer support and listen in on the discussion.

After reflecting on the points brought forward by Kruschenske and Schwan, Mayor Steve Bennett and councillors advised them to write letters directly to Pinet to share their concerns regarding the proposed closure of Borne Road.

“I suggest you email Mr. Pinet, send him a letter or attend county council to make him aware,” said Bennett. “We don’t know anything else other than what was presented, we will learn more when county visit at the April 4th meeting.”

