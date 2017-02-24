Soldier commended for responding to river crash

GARRISON PETAWAWA – A Petawawa soldier has been commended for responding to the scene of a catastrophic crash on the Ottawa River that claimed the lives of two people.

On Thursday, Master Cpl. Jean-Claude Glandon received the Canadian Joint Operation Command Commendation from Brig.-Gen. Stephen Cadden, commander of 4th Canadian Division, during a brief parade at the 2nd Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery (2RCHA) Gun Park.

Master Cpl. Glandon, a vehicle technician with the regiment, was recognized for his actions on the night of Aug. 3, 2014 when a personal watercraft struck a submerged shoal near Dow Island, situated five kilometres northwest of Petawawa Point. Zachary Lapointe, 20, of Pembroke, and 25-year-old Tiffany Burgess, of Petawawa, were killed in the accident.

That evening, the Luskville, Quebec native was camping with friends on Antler Point on the Ontario side of the Ottawa River when he heard the sound of a sea-doo travelling at a high rate of speed. Seconds later he heard what sounded like a crash in the far distance.

“The sound left a bone-chilling effect,” recalled Master Cpl. Glandon.

Although there were several in his party with boats moored at the beach for the night, Master Cpl. Glandon's had the fastest boat and immediately raced to where he had hear the crash. The sun had just gone down and it was a very dark night with no stars.

“I was hoping to save somebody,” he said. “You don't go there expecting the worst.”

Once he and his friends arrived at the scene, they saw that a watercraft had smashed against a rock shoal. A few minutes later they located the victims in the water.

“We did what we could to save both people,” the soldier added. “It was quite a tragedy.”

Things became very chaotic after that as Master Cpl. Glandon attempted to direct emergency services to the scene through a 911 operator located in Orillia. The Town of Petawawa Fire Department dispatched their water rescue boat to the location. Garrison Petawawa Military Police and Fire Department, County of Renfrew Paramedics Services, and the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Marine Unit also assisted at the scene. Master Cpl. Glandon said there was never any thought of not responding.

“I've never been one to sit on the sidelines,” he said.

The Command Commendation is awarded to recognize deeds or activities beyond the demand of normal duty. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Jon Vance, grants the authority to specific commanders to award the Command Commendation. Brig.-Gen. Cadden noted that while the unit and 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group is mobilizing for high readiness training that will take them to Wainwright, Alberta, it was important to take the time to recognize individuals who have served with distinction.

Master Cpl. Glandon has been a member of the military for 15 years with tours in Afghanistan. He and his wife, Kimberly, reside in Petawawa with their three children.

