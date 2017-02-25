It’s been a mixed bag of one win and one loss for the Pembroke Lumber Kings this past week.

Despite their spectacular 5-4 win against the Cumberland Grads on Feb. 19, the Lumber Kings were unable to best their Carleton Place rivals and endured a harsh 7-3 loss during Friday night’s game.

Canadians’ Aiden Girduckis set the tone for the game scoring a power play goal within five minutes of the first period, off assists from Geoff Kitt and William Cullen.

The Lumber Kings swiftly fought back, firing shot after shot, until they evened up the game in the final two minutes of the period with Taylor Egan netting an unassisted goal.

Less than two minutes into the second, Canadians’ Connor Merkley fired a goal (assisted by Geoff Kitt and William Cullen) to bump his team up to a lead of 2-1.

Eight minutes into the period, the Canadians’ suffered two penalties and Lumber Kings’ Jacob Kamps took advantage of the power play (with assists from Taylor Egan and Brendan Browne) to once again tie up the game 2-2.

The teams remained neck-to-neck until the 12-minute mark when the Canadians’ hit the gas with Merkley netting a shorthanded goal (assisted by Andrew Dodson and Matthew Lombardozzi).

With 30 second to go in the second period and the Canadians leading 3-2, the Lumber Kings fervently battled for the upperhand but they efforts were crushed as Canadians’ Andrew Dodson stole the puck from under their nose and fired a goal (assisted by Justin Cmunt and Alex Friessen) only 24 seconds before the buzzer sounded.

Moving into the third period, the Lumber Kings floundered from the rivals’ sudden takeover and weren’t prepared to defend their net when the Canadians’ Geoff Kitt attacked them with another goal at the one-minute mark.

Just one minute later, Lumber Kings’ Brendan Browne put his team back on scoreboard by meeting his rivals with a solid goal of his own.

Despite Browne’s solid effort, the Canadians’ were leading with a strong edge of 5-3 and any chance of the Lumber Kings attaining victory soon ended in the third period as they racked up a staggering 12 penalties.

At 2:30 into the third period, Lumber Kings’ Andrew Meininger instigated a fight that gathered fury from Canadians’ William Culllen and Matthew Lombardozzi and gained support from teammate Jacob Kamps.

Through a mixture of slashing, fighting, roughing and overall game misconduct, Meininger received a whopping 21 minutes in the penalty box.

Canadians’ Cullen and Lombardozzi were each served with two minutes and Lumber Kings’ Kamps with four minutes.

As the Lumber Kings were doing time in the penalty box, the Canadians dominated on ice with Antoine Desmeules netting a power play goal (assisted by Tim Theocharidis and Connor Merkley).

The Lumber Kings continued to suffer from penalties as midway through that period Justin Felhaber received a game misconduct for fighting and head coach Sean Crozier received a game misconduct for harassment of an official.

With their own coach being penalized, the Lumber Kings began to quell their anger and take a step back from fighting.

By this point, the Lumber Kings had already garnered 66 penalty minutes on 18 infractions while the Canadians had only racked up 39 minutes on 14 infractions.

With only 10 minutes to go, the Canadians maintained their strong 6-3 as the Lumber Kings struggled to net another point.

At the 12-minute mark, Canadians’ Aiden Girduckis upped his team to 7-3 (with assists from Connor Hill and Cade Townend) and that remained the final score when the buzzer sounded by the game’s end.

Out-of-town scoreboard: Brockville crushed Hawkesbury 7-4, Smiths Falls edged Gloucester 4-3, Cornwall shut out Kanata 5-3, Ottawa defeated Cumberland 4-3.

Three star selection: Connor Merkley (Star #1, Canadians), Geoff Kitt (Star #2, Canadians), Taylor Egan (Star #3, Lumber Kings).

