A sweet affair at Carefor Maple Brunch

Some of Pembroke’s top pasty chefs unveiled their prized maple-inspired recipes at the third annual Carefor Maple Brunch and Dessert Competition.

While typically held at the Germania Club, this year’s fundraiser was fittingly held in Carrara Hall at the Carefor Mackay Centre on Sunday morning.

Over 70 community supporters attended the three-hour charitable brunch which raised over $4,000 to go towards the cost of growing Carefor’s recreational programming for its residents.

“We are a not-for-profit organization so we rely on the generosity of the community and these fundraising ac activities we host throughout the year,” said Sharon Maye, client services manager at Carefor. “So all of these funds will be going towards our recreational programming to get the residents together and out of their rooms and to provide some outlet for them – which could be as simple as baking, making crafts or enjoying music. It's very important for their overall health and well-being to engage in these social activities. When you come to a residence you don’t want to be isolated, you want things going on and it really creates more of a home environment.”

The highlight of the event of the dessert competition in which four local pasty chefs prepared decadent maple-inspired desserts and vied for the title of People’s Choice Award and Judge’s Award.

This year’s culinary masters included Chef Nita Muth of Thai Gardens, local baker and last year’s winner Chef Laurie Serrans, Chef Summer Denault of The Courtyard Bistro and Chef John Askland of Westwinds Restaurant.

Their sweet and syrupy creations were critiqued by a panel of judges that included Hyundai Pembroke Motors owners Janet and John Slaughter, Algonquin College professor of “basking and pastry” Melody McLaughlin, along with Aileen and Ernie LaFrance who are two devout drivers for Carefor’s transportation program.

The judges took their time admiring the appearance and savouring the flavour of each dish. They filled out individual scorecards to grade each creation on taste, creativity, table presentation and how well the desert reflected the maple theme.

For the People’s Choice Award, all attendees had a chance to cast their vote for their own favourite dish.

Once ballots were counted, The Courtyard Bistro’s Chef Summer Denault was awarded both the People’s Choice and Judge’s Award for her ‘maple walnut cheesecake with whiskey caramel sauce topped with a cotton candy bacon lollipop’.

Glenna Mackenzie, the chair of Carefor’s corporate board of directors, thanked all of the chefs for offering up their time, ingredients and culinary services to create the decadent maple desserts.

“The desserts were all fantastic. It was very hard to choose which was the best because they were very tasty,” said Mackenzie.

