The story of former Lumber Kings sniper Peter White’s incredible 1987-88 season will live on forever.

The retired NHL-er and former Pembroke Lumber Kings player was honoured by his former Jr. A team during a special ceremony prior to Sunday night’s game at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

This was White’s first night back in the PMC since his record-breaking 1987-88 season with the Lumber Kings. It was during that season that White attained the Central Junior Hockey League (now Central Canada Hockey League) record for the most assists in one season and most goals in one season with 136 and 226 respectively, a record he still holds to this day. That was his second and final season with the Kings in which he scored 90 goals on the way to his 226 points.

“The highlight of my hockey career was a Lumber Kings game against Nepean where I had 10 points. We won 11-1 and I was a little pissed off that I didn’t get all 11 points and it was a snowstorm game so maybe 50 to 100 people saw it.,” said White. “That was the only game in my life where I ever scored 10 points. I think the most points I had in an AHL game was four and three in an NHL game.”

During Sunday night’s ceremony, White was joined on the ice by his son Peter White Jr., former Lumber Kings player Brian Downey along with Lumber Kings owner and general manager Dale McTavish.

After giving a speech to commend White on his incredible contributions to the Lumber Kings, McTavish announced that White’s story would live on forever as he joins the team’s Wall of Honour located behind section six.

McTavish also presented White with a keepsake plaque to take back home to New Jersey.

“This is a huge honour,” said White. “I didn’t realize the kind of season I had when I was playing, it was only once I retired that I realized what I accomplished – and I’ve been retired for 11 years now.”

White hopes his journey can inspire future hockey stars.

“Just be good to the game and the game will be good to you. Work hard and you never know what will happen, you ever know,” said White.

Lumber Kings head coach Sean Crozier commented that the ceremony was a way to honour a great player who has helped to pave the way for the success of future hockey generations.

“He’s a name that is always brought up when talking about the glory days of the Lumber Kings, said Crozier. “So it's nice for us to be here to recognize him and his contributions to the organization and the community.”

White is the type of player the current members of the Lumber Kings can look up to, Crozier added.

“It’s important for the guys that we have here to see that somebody that came before them has gone on to play in the NHL and have a very good career in the AHL. So I explained to the players today at our meeting that this is who he is and you guys might not know of him but he came before you and he sat in the same seats as you and went on to play a really great career and now we're honouring him,” said Crozier.

